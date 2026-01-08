‘Meri Behna Hai’: Amaal Mallik Takes A U-Turn Amid Wild Relationship Rumours, Says Tanya Mittal Is Like His Sister After Dedicating A Song During Bigg Boss 19 Dubai Reunion

The Bigg Boss 19 reunion, which was one of the significant events and was sponsored by Danube recently, took place in the midst of the sparkling skyline of Dubai. An unforgettable incident at the party was the screening of the video that showed the music composer Amaal Mallik singing “Main Hoon Hero Tera” in a very touching manner.

This quickly led to a lot of speculation on social media regarding Amaal’s relationship with fellow contestant Tanya Mittal and that the performance was a romantic gesture.

Amaal, however, was quick enough to interrupt the narrative and headed for the comment area to reveal the reality of their bond. He admitted to the sharing of videos and to the rumors by declaring that Tanya is a sister to him, and he even used the well-known line, “Ek hazaaro mein meri behna hai,” as proof that he does not have the hots for her.

Amaal Mallik Viral Clarification

Amaal’s blunt but direct method in dealing with social media rumors has been the reason for people to admire his openness. The comment made by Amaal’s “sister” completely stopped the speculation, while a video posted by social media page indicated a love affair.

Some users made fun of the situation by saying that Amaal is indeed his own PR, while others respected him for his dignified manner of guarding his friendships from groundless “shipping” culture.

This action complements the position he took during his Bigg Boss tour; when 2025 drew to a close, Amaal released a moving statement that made it clear he never meant to create romantic angles.

He stated that the house was “cruel” and that contestants were pushed to their limits, and he would rather consider those relationships as survivors of shared, difficult experiences than as gossip for tabloids.

As we reach the end of 2025, I am grateful for every experience this year, the lessons, the people who stayed, those who left, and those who challenged & supported me along the way. I want to clarify this calmly and respectfully. There was never any intention on my part to… — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) December 31, 2025







Amaal Mallik Dubai Reunion

The Dubai trip, which was much talked about, actually showcased Amaal’s real friendship with different housemates. Amaal also got the attention for a funny video with Farrhana Bhatt, where they were playfully talking about leaving Dubai for Malta.

The fans started calling them the “New Bestie” duo. His friendship with Shehbaz Badesha is still the best of all, and he is proving that his priority is really on true platonic bonds.

Amaal declared the program responsible for his “soul-level” development and for making him realize his limitations under the supervision of host Salman Khan. By placing respect above reality-TV clichés, Amaal has moved from the Bigg Boss house to the New Year with his reputation and friendships strongly intact.

Also Read: Tanya Mittal Slams Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna During Dubai Reunion: ‘I Was Hiding My Mother, He Criticized Me’