Amaal Mallik Slams Tanya Mittal Supporter Seeking Apology Over 'Kutta' Remark, Says, 'It's Just Fandom, Stop the Drama'

Amaal Mallik Slams Tanya Mittal Supporter Seeking Apology Over 'Kutta' Remark, Says, 'It's Just Fandom, Stop the Drama'

Bigg Boss 19 alum Amaal Mallik slammed a Tanya Mittal supporter demanding an apology over his “Kutta” remark. Calling it immature fandom drama, Amaal said he has already apologized, defended his family, set boundaries, and urged fans to move on as the game is over.

Amaal Mallik Hits Back at Tanya Mittal Fan Over ‘Kutta’ Remark, Calls Fandom Toxic (Pc: X)
Amaal Mallik Hits Back at Tanya Mittal Fan Over ‘Kutta’ Remark, Calls Fandom Toxic (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 11, 2026 09:06:00 IST

Amaal Mallik Slams Tanya Mittal Supporter Seeking Apology Over ‘Kutta’ Remark, Says, ‘It’s Just Fandom, Stop the Drama’

Bigg Boss 19 is still making headlines and controversies, and the recent incident of Amaal Mallik, who was the fourth runner-up, going to X (formerly Twitter) to silence an outspoken supporter of Tanya Mittal, the contestant, is one of those incidents.

The whole thing started when the fan asked for a public apology regarding Amaal’s “Kutta” (dog) remark that he made during one of the heated discussions in the house.

Not wanting to get involved in the “drama,” Amaal fired back with a very strong reply where he not only defended his estate and family against trolls but also branded such fan behavior as “idle and immature,” which is the hallmark of an “idle and immature” fandom.

Tanya Mittal Fandom Drama

Amaal is frustrated with what he considers a made-up story by “shippers,” who are not able to distinguish reality from reality show. The artist has already mentioned that he and Tanya were just friends depicted by his “behna” (sister) remark some fans still want a loving bond or public atonement.



He said that he has already apologized to all the players in person and through a post-finale video. He called the “paid PR” ways and the unhealthy practice of fans attacking his team and family toxic and urged them to stop craving recognition through the lives of famous people and to realize that the game ended with Gaurav Khanna’s triumph.

Amaal Mallik Slams Tanya Mittal Supporter Seeking Apology Over ‘Kutta’ Remark, Says, ‘It’s Just Fandom, Stop the Drama’

Amaal Mallik Personal Boundaries

Not only did Amaal apologize but also his response was a clear establishment of his personal limits. He claimed that his ties with ex-housemates such as Farrhana Bhatt, Baseer, and Shehbaaz are personal issues that no fandom can dictate.

Amaal, through attending the Bigg Boss 19 success party in Dubai and making the announcement of a music video with Farrhana, is indicating his transition towards professional development rather than being stuck in past conflict. He cautioned the “sore losers” to retreat, saying he would not hesitate to interfere with his circle if the meddling continues.

Also Read: Tanya Mittal Sets The Record Straight: Does Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Really Have 150 Bodyguards? Find Out Now!

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 9:06 AM IST
Amaal Mallik Slams Tanya Mittal Supporter Seeking Apology Over ‘Kutta’ Remark, Says, ‘It’s Just Fandom, Stop the Drama’

Amaal Mallik Slams Tanya Mittal Supporter Seeking Apology Over ‘Kutta’ Remark, Says, ‘It’s Just Fandom, Stop the Drama’
Amaal Mallik Slams Tanya Mittal Supporter Seeking Apology Over ‘Kutta’ Remark, Says, ‘It’s Just Fandom, Stop the Drama’
Amaal Mallik Slams Tanya Mittal Supporter Seeking Apology Over ‘Kutta’ Remark, Says, ‘It’s Just Fandom, Stop the Drama’

