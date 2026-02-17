‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’ Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Faces Brutal Backlash Over Her ‘Want To Wear Western Clothes’ Comment

BB fame again in headlines? Bigg Boss 19 star Tanya Mittal has once again found herself at the centre of social media debate and discussions.

The entrepreneur and influencer, who rose to prominence after participating in Bigg Boss 19 hosted by Salman Khan, is now facing backlash over her recent comment about wanting to wear western clothes.

Her tweet, which referenced societal judgment and personal freedom, has sparked mixed reactions online.

Tanya Mittal’s Tweet On Western Clothes Sparks Debate

During her stint inside the Bigg Boss house, Tanya Mittal was largely seen wearing sarees and traditional outfits, many of which were from her own fashion brand. She also frequently spoke about her spiritual journey, building a certain image among viewers.

However, on February 16, Tanya took to X, and wrote:

“I want to wear western clothes-shorts, skirts, dresses. Par kya yeh zalim duniya mujhe apni soch ke hisaab se jeene degi?”

The tweet, accompanied by laughing emojis, questioned whether society would allow her to live life on her own terms.

‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’: Netizens Call Her Out

Soon after her post went viral, several users began criticising her, accusing her of portraying a “sanskari” image earlier.

One user wrote, “Madam nobody said not to wear western clothes, you yourself said that you only wear sarees. Sanskari bane ke chakkar mein you portrayed yourself in saree (sic).”

Another commented, “Jo pehnna hai pehno bas camera band karke pehno.”

A third user remarked, “Duniya se permission lene ki zarurat nahi hoti… Kabhi kabhi bas apne hi purane statements se freedom leni padti hai.”

The criticism largely revolved around the perceived contradiction between her statements inside the house and her current stance on fashion freedom.

Fans Extend Support, Urge Her To Follow Her Heart

Despite the trolling, several fans came out in support of Tanya Mittal. Many encouraged her to wear whatever she feels comfortable in and ignore societal pressure.

Supporters argued that personal style evolves and that public figures should not be boxed into a single image based on past appearances or statements.

Fresh Controversy Erupts With Kunickaa Sadanand

The controversy comes shortly after a public tiff between Tanya and her former co-contestant, veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand.

The issue escalated when some of Tanya’s fans compared Kunickaa’s son Ayaan Lall with singer Kumar Sanu, commenting on their similar facial features.

Reacting strongly, Kunickaa said, “Really sad and disgusting. Jo families ko target kartay hain, aur below the belt comments kartay hain, woh kaayar aur fattu hotey hain.” She also called out Tanya for allegedly speaking ill about contestants and the host after exiting the show.

Fashion, Image And Public Scrutiny

Since her appearance on Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal has remained active on social media, frequently engaging with fans and critics alike. However, her fashion choices, “Get Ready With Me” videos, and public statements have often triggered debates.

Her recent “want to wear western clothes” remark has once again opened up conversations about celebrity image-building, societal expectations, and online trolling.

Whether this controversy fades away or fuels further fan wars remains to be seen, but for now, Tanya Mittal’s tweet has certainly set social media buzzing.

