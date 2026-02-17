‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’ Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Faces Brutal Backlash Over Her ‘Want To Wear Western Clothes’ Comment

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
Home > Bigg boss > ‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’ Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Faces Brutal Backlash Over Her ‘Want To Wear Western Clothes’ Comment

‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’ Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Faces Brutal Backlash Over Her ‘Want To Wear Western Clothes’ Comment

Tanya Mittal faces backlash after saying she wants to wear western clothes, with netizens accusing her of faking a ‘sanskari’ image.

Tanya Mittal faces backlash after saying she wants to wear western clothes. (Photo: IG/Tanya Mittal)
Tanya Mittal faces backlash after saying she wants to wear western clothes. (Photo: IG/Tanya Mittal)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 17, 2026 18:20:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’ Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Faces Brutal Backlash Over Her ‘Want To Wear Western Clothes’ Comment

BB fame again in headlines? Bigg Boss 19 star Tanya Mittal has once again found herself at the centre of social media debate and discussions.

The entrepreneur and influencer, who rose to prominence after participating in Bigg Boss 19 hosted by Salman Khan, is now facing backlash over her recent comment about wanting to wear western clothes.

Her tweet, which referenced societal judgment and personal freedom, has sparked mixed reactions online.

You Might Be Interested In

Tanya Mittal’s Tweet On Western Clothes Sparks Debate

During her stint inside the Bigg Boss house, Tanya Mittal was largely seen wearing sarees and traditional outfits, many of which were from her own fashion brand. She also frequently spoke about her spiritual journey, building a certain image among viewers.

However, on February 16, Tanya took to X, and wrote:

“I want to wear western clothes-shorts, skirts, dresses. Par kya yeh zalim duniya mujhe apni soch ke hisaab se jeene degi?”

The tweet, accompanied by laughing emojis, questioned whether society would allow her to live life on her own terms.

‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’: Netizens Call Her Out

Soon after her post went viral, several users began criticising her, accusing her of portraying a “sanskari” image earlier.

One user wrote, “Madam nobody said not to wear western clothes, you yourself said that you only wear sarees. Sanskari bane ke chakkar mein you portrayed yourself in saree (sic).”

Another commented, “Jo pehnna hai pehno bas camera band karke pehno.”

A third user remarked, “Duniya se permission lene ki zarurat nahi hoti… Kabhi kabhi bas apne hi purane statements se freedom leni padti hai.”

The criticism largely revolved around the perceived contradiction between her statements inside the house and her current stance on fashion freedom.

Fans Extend Support, Urge Her To Follow Her Heart

Despite the trolling, several fans came out in support of Tanya Mittal. Many encouraged her to wear whatever she feels comfortable in and ignore societal pressure.

Supporters argued that personal style evolves and that public figures should not be boxed into a single image based on past appearances or statements.

Fresh Controversy Erupts With Kunickaa Sadanand

The controversy comes shortly after a public tiff between Tanya and her former co-contestant, veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand.

The issue escalated when some of Tanya’s fans compared Kunickaa’s son Ayaan Lall with singer Kumar Sanu, commenting on their similar facial features.

Reacting strongly, Kunickaa said, “Really sad and disgusting. Jo families ko target kartay hain, aur below the belt comments kartay hain, woh kaayar aur fattu hotey hain.” She also called out Tanya for allegedly speaking ill about contestants and the host after exiting the show.

Fashion, Image And Public Scrutiny

Since her appearance on Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal has remained active on social media, frequently engaging with fans and critics alike. However, her fashion choices, “Get Ready With Me” videos, and public statements have often triggered debates.

Her recent “want to wear western clothes” remark has once again opened up conversations about celebrity image-building, societal expectations, and online trolling.

Whether this controversy fades away or fuels further fan wars remains to be seen, but for now, Tanya Mittal’s tweet has certainly set social media buzzing.

ALSO READ: Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 6:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BB Tanya MittalBigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittalhome-hero-pos-14Tanya Mittaltanya mittal fatherTanya Mittal newsTanya Mittal western clothes comment

RELATED News

Amaal Mallik Slams Tanya Mittal Supporter Seeking Apology Over ‘Kutta’ Remark, Says, ‘It’s Just Fandom, Stop the Drama’

‘Meri Behna Hai’: Amaal Mallik Takes A U-Turn Amid Wild Relationship Rumours, Says Tanya Mittal Is Like His Sister After Dedicating A Song During Bigg Boss 19 Dubai Reunion

Tanya Mittal Slams Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna During Dubai Reunion: ‘I Was Hiding My Mother, He Criticized Me’

‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’

Tanya Mittal Sets The Record Straight: Does Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Really Have 150 Bodyguards? Find Out Now!

LATEST NEWS

Meet Tarique Rahman: Sheikh Hasina’s Arch Rival’s Son, The ‘Dark Prince’ Rises In Dhaka – What Will Be ‘New’ Bangladesh’s India Strategy Amid Uproar Over Attacks On Hindus

Drive to Survive Season 8 Release Date: Netflix Series to Showcase Epic Three-Way F1 Title Fight of 2025

HBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Out, Check Date Sheet And Key Instructions

Khamenei Dares Trump As Iran Fires Missiles Into Strait of Hormuz Amid Nuclear Talks With US

Vast Selected by NASA for Sixth Private Astronaut Mission to International Space Station

T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Officially Knocked Out as Rain Abandons Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match in Pallekele

Lava Bold N2 Launches With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset, And Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs And Price

Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation

UP Viral Video: Christian Principal Gets Arrested In Rampur For Allegedly Molesting School Kids Under The Guise Of Punishment, Furious Parents Beat Up Accused

Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai

‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’ Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Faces Brutal Backlash Over Her ‘Want To Wear Western Clothes’ Comment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’ Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Faces Brutal Backlash Over Her ‘Want To Wear Western Clothes’ Comment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’ Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Faces Brutal Backlash Over Her ‘Want To Wear Western Clothes’ Comment
‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’ Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Faces Brutal Backlash Over Her ‘Want To Wear Western Clothes’ Comment
‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’ Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Faces Brutal Backlash Over Her ‘Want To Wear Western Clothes’ Comment
‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’ Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Faces Brutal Backlash Over Her ‘Want To Wear Western Clothes’ Comment

QUICK LINKS