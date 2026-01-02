LIVE TV
Tanya Mittal Sets The Record Straight: Does Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Really Have 150 Bodyguards? Find Out Now!

Bigg Boss 19 finalist Tanya Mittal clears the air on the viral claim of 150 bodyguards, revealing it was a joke. Instead, she highlights her vast workforce across businesses like textiles and pharma, proving her success stems from hard work, not reality TV fame.

Tanya Mittal Busts Myths: 150 Bodyguards Claim Debunked, Focus Remains on Business Empire (Pc: X)
Tanya Mittal Busts Myths: 150 Bodyguards Claim Debunked, Focus Remains on Business Empire (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 2, 2026 14:35:13 IST

Tanya Mittal Sets The Record Straight: Does Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Really Have 150 Bodyguards? Find Out Now!

Tanya Mittal, who was considered as one of the big favorites and came out third in Bigg Boss 19, became an internet sensation not only due to her strategy but also due to a way of life that looked like a high-octane Bollywood movie. From luxurious coffee dates at the iconic Taj Mahal to simple dessert trips to Dubai, the once-entrepreneur-now-reality-star has been the subject of many claims that have broken the internet.

One of the most recurring pieces of gossip, that she reported a 150-strong army of security personnel, has finally been put to rest. In a recent tour of a factory, Mittal shattered the myths about her security and gave an unusual glimpse of the truth behind her reality TV character.

Tanya Mittal’s Security Reality

The tale of Tanya Mittal’s 150-strong security personnel has been doing the rounds ever since she was a participant in the Salman Khan-hosted show. To set the record straight, Mittal stated that the figure was simply a case of a joke turning into a truth. During a chat with another contestant, Zeishan Quadri, she told him that she had over 150 workers across her different businesses.

Quadri jokingly exaggerated it to “150 bodyguards,” and though there is no video proof, the tag has remained. While Mittal admits to having used Personal Security Officers (PSOs) due to her stature for years, she asserts that she has never claimed a presence the size of a battalion. Her priority is still her workforce, not personal ostentation.

Tanya Mittal Business Empire Facts

Mittal, in a way, is being very smart, as she is not only using but also very cleverly showing the world through her post-show that she is a professional and not just a celebrity who got lucky. She is working on different lines or in different sectors, which, among others, include textile, pharma, and gift factories.

The move to let the observers into her office was her way of getting rid of the critics who were saying that her statements were “scripted” or “fake.” Through her bringing of the business world into the public eye, she is proving that her success is the product of hard work on the industrial front and not just the luck of being on the television.

 A new acting assignment from Ekta Kapoor is waiting, and Mittal, through all this, is not only going but also…so to say…‘transitioning’…from being a viral topic to being a multi-hyphenate industry professional.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 2:35 PM IST
Tags: Bigg Boss 19bodyguards mythbusiness empireTanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal Sets The Record Straight: Does Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Really Have 150 Bodyguards? Find Out Now!

QUICK LINKS