‘Mere Saamne Yeh Sab Nahi Karna Dobara’: Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Schools Paparazzi Over Inappropriate Remark, Here’s What Happened Next

The fiery and vibrant personality of Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt is now proving that it was not just for the audiences. The reality star was spotted in the news recently when she had a very tense moment with the paparazzi at a trendy Mumbai restaurant.

Although Farrhana is mostly viewed as a charming and outgoing media personality, the photographer’s derogatory remark implying that she was drunk by saying, “Chadh gayi lagta hai” crossed the boundary to the extent of going this far.

The moment Farrhana felt that the photographer’s comment was an insult, she immediately put an end to the photo session and started addressing the issue of disrespect, recalling to the media that she is a fun person to be around, but her dignity is not negotiable.

Farrhana Bhatt Paparazzi Confrontation

The fight became a viral moment, drawing attention to the frequently indistinct line between celebrity invitation and media overstepping. When Farrhana caught the “drunk” comment, she went straight to the person and said, “Kya bol rahe the abhi?” (What were you saying just now?). Her determination to not overlook the comment indicated a change in the way the modern celebrities deal with the “yellow journalism” tricks.

With the “Piya hai” (She has been drinking) implication on her, she demanded an explanation, and thus, she effectively nipped a potential smear campaign in the bud before it was even able to gather momentum.







This particular Farrhana Bhatt paparazzi confrontation is a clear indicator of growing trends wherein reality stars, who are under constant scrutiny and being subjected to intense media pressure, would reclaim their narratives by putting very strict professional boundaries in place during their public appearances.

Izzat Doge To Izzat Milegi Viral Video

The matter of the communication was displayed in the Izzat Doge To Izzat Milegi viral video that has now become popular through social media channels. Farrhana’s expression “Izzat doge to izzat milegi” (If you give respect, you will get respect) has captivated the fans who appreciate her “no-nonsense” personality.

She was very stern as a warning, but she still showed extraordinary kindness by changing back to her happy character, saying goodbye to the paps, and leaving in her car. This combination of assertiveness and elegance validates her Big Boss finalist status; she knows that to have a public persona, you need to shield your character and at the same time be in touch with the audience.

