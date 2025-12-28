Bigg Boss 19’s Malti Chahar Recalls Constant Fights Between Her Parents: ‘Mum Would Hit Me, I Was Forced To Keep…’

The contestant of Bigg Boss 19, Malti Chahar has spread a considerable talk through her mental health and family relationships issue after her appearance on the podcast of Siddharth Kannan. In her very intimate revelation, Malti illustrated the “unending” that characterized her childhood.

Being the firstborn, she was unintentional prey of her parents’ conflicts, frequently getting the worst part of their physical and emotional outbursts.

On the other hand, her brother, cricketer Deepak Chahar, was mostly insulated by the commitments of his sport; that was not the case with Malti who lived in their 1BHK apartment and was the witness of a conflict that lasted for ten years and eventually led to her parents’ separation 13 years ago.

Malti Chahar Parental Conflict

The psychological impact of domestic disputes is most pronounced on the eldest children, since they often take the stress of the household and act as a lightning rod.

Malti confided in us that her mother would physically harm her after having a confrontation with her father. She called this horrible situation “displaced aggression.” They lived in a cramped one-bedroom apartment, so there was no way to escape either the arguing or the violence that followed.

The unstable atmosphere was made worse by the fact that the couple was unaware of the suffering that their little girl was going through. Such homes are often characterized by children taking on “parentified” roles, where they feel and react to adult anxieties before they are mature enough to cope with them emotionally.

Malti Chahar Paternal Boycott

Malti’s journey was not only impacted by the physical fights but also her father’s inflexible authority, which eventually led to the stifling of her personal identity. Her dad, who had hopes of her becoming an IPS officer, was strongly against her going for the Miss India pageant and the entertainment industry, which resulted in this clash of ideas.

Consequently, a “paternal boycott” was put into effect until she reached the 12th grade. Her personal liberty was literally taken away during this time. She had to cut her hair short and was not permitted to participate in any of her preferred activities.

This incident of social isolation and imposed uniformity has exposed the cultural barrier that was already there between the conventional career expectations and the craving for artistic self-expression.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Amaal Mallik Finally Breaks Silence On Mystery Girl, Hints At Truth: ‘Show ki Wajah…’