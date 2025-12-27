LIVE TV
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Amaal Mallik Finally Breaks Silence On Mystery Girl, Hints At Truth: 'Show ki Wajah…'

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik finally addresses rumours about a mystery girl linked to him. He clarifies she is a childhood friend, not a romantic partner, and says reality shows often exaggerate stories for drama and publicity.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 27, 2025 10:47:30 IST

Bigg Boss 19, with all its glam and glitz, has once been the center of gossip on television, but this time it concerns the well-known music composer Amaal Mallik. Just a few days after Amaal’s entry into the house, social media was already flooded with his pictures alongside a “mystery girl,” and people’s assumptions regarding his relationship status were also a lot.

For weeks, the audience was made to wonder if there was an undercover romantic relationship or only the cameras’ devilish tricks for publicity. Amaal finally broke the silence during a relaxed moment in the house and said that while the show was full of drama, his life was much simpler.

He pointed out that the tale being told was mainly a result of the pressure cooker situation and cleverly quipped, “Show ki wajah se baatein badi ho jati hain” .

Mallik’s Clarification

Amaal made it clear that the woman depicted in the viral photos is not his lover, but rather a very good friend from his childhood. He stressed that the frequent exposure of such friendships to the public eye often results in their being perceived as romantic relationships.

Amaal explained that in the very limited, very public, and very critical environment of the Bigg Boss house, even an innocent mention of someone outside can morph into a highly exaggerated story.

He further stated that he wished to clarify things not only to protect the privacy of those who are not involved in the entertainment business, but also to affirm that his attention is entirely on the musical part of his life and his performance in the game.

Reality TV Narrative

The composer went even deeper into the issue when he mentioned that the reality television format usually requires a “love angle” to secure the audience’s interest.

He confessed that even though the show’s production team or other contestants might suggest romantic enigmas to get higher ratings, he is not going to participate in a fake scenario. Amaal’s “break the silence” occurrence was a deliberate act to take back his public image.

By confronting the “mystery girl” directly, he shifted the discourse from gossip material to his true self and, in this way, he demonstrated that he prefers integrity to short-lived popularity.

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 10:47 AM IST
