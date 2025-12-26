LIVE TV
‘Salman Khan Roasted Me Constantly’: Tanya Mittal Hits Back at Bigg Boss Host, Reveals Condom Factory, Plush Home and Businesses

A fresh controversy has erupted around Tanya Mittal, who has hit back at Salman Khan following her stint on Bigg Boss 19. Claiming she was repeatedly mocked on the show, even by the Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. She said she was “lynched” by fellow contestants for six days a week, and when the weekend arrived, the host would tease her even more, adding that he roasted her throughout the show.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 26, 2025 18:20:52 IST

A fresh controversy has erupted around Tanya Mittal, who has hit back at Salman Khan following her stint on Bigg Boss 19. Claiming she was repeatedly mocked on the show, even by the Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan. In a series of videos, the influencer-entrepreneur has now taken critics behind the scenes of her life, showcasing her plush Gwalior home, multiple businesses, and even more, in a bid to prove that her claims about wealth and work are real. 

Tanya Mittal Hits Back at Bigg Boss Salman Khan 

While giving a tour of her lavish home, Tanya Mittal also took a swipe at the Bigg Boss’s host, Salman Khan, claiming she was relentlessly targeted during her time inside the Bigg Boss’s house. She said she was “lynched” by fellow contestants for six days a week, and when the weekend arrived, the host would tease her even more, adding that he roasted her throughout the show. 

Tanya Mittal said, “Inside the house, they would lynch me for six days. And then the man who came on weekends would pull my leg even more. He roasted me the entire time.” paraphrase starts with While giving a tour of her lavish home.”

Tanya Mittal Owns Condom Factory

During an interview, Tanya also revealed she owns a condom manufacturing unit with several factory employees and several staff members. When she was asked if stepping into the condom business was a bold move, she agreed and said industry people are often hesitant to discuss it openly. 

Not only Tanya, even her factory employees backed her claims, stating that she does indeed own multiple factories and that the information is not based on rumours or white lies. 

Tanya Mittal Lavish Home & Several Businesses 

Tanya Mittal finally revealed her lavish house, which was under much speculation. She gave a nice house tour to her fans and also introduced the viewers to her family members, who pointed out elements of their lifestyle, such as the now-viral kitchen lift, silver utensil use for daily meals, sprawling garden. 

What shocked fans was that she has a full floor reserved exclusively for her, featuring a private gym, jacuzzi, and even a water fountain. She explained that the main reason for her sharing these tours was her fans. Tanya Mittal said, “They fought for me and stood up for me even when they didn’t know my truth. They believed me without questioning anything. Because of that, they were targeted and trolled for supporting a ‘fake’ girl. I was being lynched the whole time.”

After giving a tour of her lavish home, if we say in her language went on to “bless” her fans by giving a few glimpses of her many factories, including a pharmaceutical company, a solar company, and a farmhouse where organic fruits and vegetables are grown.

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 6:20 PM IST
