LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13

Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13

Helen is a legendary figure in Indian cinema whose life story is as dramatic and resilient around a love story that once defied every Bollywood norm.

Helen married the famous screenwriter Salim Khan in 1981 (Photo credit: X)
Helen married the famous screenwriter Salim Khan in 1981 (Photo credit: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 17, 2026 17:00:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13

The news of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan’s hospitalization at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai has brought a wave of concern across the industry. As his son Salman Khan rushes to be by his side, many are reflecting on the man behind the legendary ‘Salim-Javed’ duo and the unique, resilient family he built-centered around a love story that once defied every Bollywood norm.

Helen Ann Richardson Khan, known commonly as Helen, is a legendary figure in Indian cinema whose life story is as dramatic and resilient as she starred in over 750 films. Becoming the undisputed ‘Cabaret Queen’ of Bollywood, her journey remains an inspiration. Let’s have a look at her career, her fame, name and family life a bit in- detail.

Helen’s Early Life

Eventually settling in Mumbai, Helen had to drop out of school to support her family. Her mother’s nursing salary was insufficient, leading Helen to enter the film industry at just 13 years old. Helen began her career as a background dancer in films like Shabistan and Awara (1951). However, her talent quickly set her apart. Throughout the 1960s and 70s, Helen became the face of the ‘item number’ songs crowning her with the title of ‘Cabaret Queen’.

You Might Be Interested In

Helen’s Top 5 Evergreen Hits:

1. Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa 
2. Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Deewana
3. Mehbooba Mehbooba
4. O Haseena Zulfonwali
5. Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu

Helen’s Love Life With Salim Khan

In 1981, Helen married the famous screenwriter Salim Khan. At the time, Salim was already married to Salma Khan and had four children: Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira.The marriage initially caused friction within the family. Salman Khan has recalled in interviews that it took time for the children and Salma to accept the new dynamic.

Over the years, Helen’s humility and Salma’s acceptance transformed the household. Today, they are known as one of the most united family in Bollywood. Helen and Salim also adopted a daughter, Arpita Khan.

Though she retired from full-time dancing in the 1980s, Helen transitioned into character roles in films like Mohabbatein, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and more. She also received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999 and was honoured with the Padma Shri (one of India’s highest civilian honours) in 2009.

ALSO READ:  Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 4:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bollywoodentertainment newsHelenSalim Khan

RELATED News

Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith? Sanjay Kapur’s Sister, Karisma Kapoor’s Best Friend Now Restrained From Making Public Allegations Against Priya Kapur

WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings

Kerala Story 2 Trailer OUT: Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha Battle Terrifying Survival In A Gripping Horror Drama

Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

Who Is SZA? Grammy Winner, US Muslim Singer Performs At Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri Event In Coimbatore, ‘ Can I Get A Shiv Shambhu’ Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

GSEB SSC, HSC Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Official Website, Download Steps and Key Instructions

Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price

‘Absolute Nonsense’: Reel-Obsessed Delhi Bikers Recklessly Open Doors Of Moving Vehicles For Instagram Shorts; Viral Video Sparks Fury- Watch

Who Is Yuvraj Samra? Canada Teen Named After Yuvraj Singh Smashes Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Century

Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13

IRE vs ZIM Weather Update: What Happens to Australia if Zimbabwe vs Ireland Clash in Pallekele Gets Washed Out?

From Exile To Leadership: Khaleda Zia’s Son Tarique Rahman Takes Oath As Bangladesh PM As Yunus Regime Fails To Impress

Emmanuel Macron Takes Morning Jog At Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Video Sparks Social Media Buzz | WATCH

ICSE 10th Exams 2026 Begin with English Language Paper; Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear

Woman Doctor Pulls Off 30-Minute CPR, Revives Nearly Gone Female Patient In Heart-Stopping Case | Watch

Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13
Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13
Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13
Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13

QUICK LINKS