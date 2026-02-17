Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13

The news of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan’s hospitalization at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai has brought a wave of concern across the industry. As his son Salman Khan rushes to be by his side, many are reflecting on the man behind the legendary ‘Salim-Javed’ duo and the unique, resilient family he built-centered around a love story that once defied every Bollywood norm.

Helen Ann Richardson Khan, known commonly as Helen, is a legendary figure in Indian cinema whose life story is as dramatic and resilient as she starred in over 750 films. Becoming the undisputed ‘Cabaret Queen’ of Bollywood, her journey remains an inspiration. Let’s have a look at her career, her fame, name and family life a bit in- detail.

Helen’s Early Life

Eventually settling in Mumbai, Helen had to drop out of school to support her family. Her mother’s nursing salary was insufficient, leading Helen to enter the film industry at just 13 years old. Helen began her career as a background dancer in films like Shabistan and Awara (1951). However, her talent quickly set her apart. Throughout the 1960s and 70s, Helen became the face of the ‘item number’ songs crowning her with the title of ‘Cabaret Queen’.

Helen’s Top 5 Evergreen Hits:

1. Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa

2. Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Deewana

3. Mehbooba Mehbooba

4. O Haseena Zulfonwali

5. Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu

Helen’s Love Life With Salim Khan

In 1981, Helen married the famous screenwriter Salim Khan. At the time, Salim was already married to Salma Khan and had four children: Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira.The marriage initially caused friction within the family. Salman Khan has recalled in interviews that it took time for the children and Salma to accept the new dynamic.

Over the years, Helen’s humility and Salma’s acceptance transformed the household. Today, they are known as one of the most united family in Bollywood. Helen and Salim also adopted a daughter, Arpita Khan.

Though she retired from full-time dancing in the 1980s, Helen transitioned into character roles in films like Mohabbatein, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and more. She also received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999 and was honoured with the Padma Shri (one of India’s highest civilian honours) in 2009.

