Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

Bollywood legend Salim Khan, 90, was hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. Superstar son Salman Khan rushed to his side amid intense media attention. Family requests privacy while fans flood social media with prayers and support, showing deep respect for the veteran screenwriter.

Salim Khan Hospitalized: Salman Khan Rushed to Lilavati, Fans Pray for Bollywood Legend’s Recovery
Salim Khan Hospitalized: Salman Khan Rushed to Lilavati, Fans Pray for Bollywood Legend’s Recovery

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 17, 2026 13:48:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

The entertainment industry together with its fans experienced worry today when they learned that Salim Khan, the legendary screenwriter, had been hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The presence of his son, superstar Salman Khan, at the medical facility has created an urgent need for information because his medical condition details remain confidential.

Salman, who is promoting his upcoming movie Battle of Galwan, exited the hospital area while protected by extensive security measures and moved through the media crowd without speaking.

You Might Be Interested In

Veteran Screenwriter Salim Khan Health Update

The Khan family has not issued any official medical statement since February 17, 2026, which has resulted in social media platforms experiencing widespread speculation about their health status.



Salim Khan, who is 90 years old, continues to serve as a vital part of the Indian film industry, and his recent hospitalization has brought about a wave of support from his colleagues in the film industry.

The family sources report that the veteran writer currently undergoes standard medical assessments together with age-specific medical treatment.

Online fans have started prayer chains while they use trending hashtags to send their wishes for the “architect of Bollywood” to recover swiftly, which shows the deep respect he receives from people across different age groups.

Salman Khan Hospital Visit and Family Support

Salman Khan’s emergency run to his father’s location demonstrates how the Khan family maintains strong bonds during emergencies.

Witnesses reported that the actor displayed two different behaviors because he seemed to be preoccupied with something while he wore a black T-shirt and cap, which differed from his typical energetic appearance. The family arrived at this visit after their previous milestone when their veteran writer turned 90 years old in late 2025 to celebrate with his family members, which included Helen and Salma Khan.

The hospital staff currently upholds the family’s request for privacy while paparazzi photographers wait outside to capture any updates about the legendary writer’s condition.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao’s Dramatic New Look Breaks The Internet; Fans Stunned, ‘What Happened To Him?’ Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 1:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7Lilavati HospitalSalim Khansalman khan

RELATED News

Kerala Story 2 Trailer OUT: Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha Battle Terrifying Survival In A Gripping Horror Drama

Who Is SZA? Grammy Winner, US Muslim Singer Performs At Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri Event In Coimbatore, ‘ Can I Get A Shiv Shambhu’ Video Goes Viral

Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating

Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi Spirit In Seyon Teaser, Fans Spot Kamal Haasan Vibes In Action-Packed Film

Who Is Redheemaa? Mystery Diva Fuels Bigg Boss 20 Frenzy As Fans Whisper, ‘She’s The Drama We’ve Been Waiting For’

LATEST NEWS

CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines

Who Is Rohit Pawar? Ajit Pawar’s Nephew Questions 20-Day Delay In His Uncle’s Plane Crash Investigation, Claims Conspiracy

Adani Commits USD 100 Bn To Sovereign AI Infrastructure

Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

iPhone 18 Pro Series To Debut Soon With OLED Display, A20 Pro Chip, And New Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs, Launch Date, And Price

Why is HFCL Share Price Rallying? Surges 5% Amid Second Major Order Win In A Week

Mohammed Shami’s 8-Fer In Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors

AKTU One View Result 2026 Declared At aktu.ac.in; Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

Alibaba Launches Qwen 3.5, Shocks AI World With Model 60% Cheaper Than OpenAI, Anthropic And Google Gemini – Here’s How It Could Change The Global AI Race

Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2026 Begin, Over 15 Lakh Students Appear For Matric Papers

Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery
Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery
Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery
Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

QUICK LINKS