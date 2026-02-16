LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajkummar Rao's Dramatic New Look Breaks The Internet; Fans Stunned, 'What Happened To Him?' Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

Rajkummar Rao’s Dramatic New Look Breaks The Internet; Fans Stunned, ‘What Happened To Him?’ Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video

Rajkummar Rao stunned fans with an unrecognizable new look at a recent event, triggering plastic surgery rumours online. While many questioned his changing facial features and hairline, reports suggest the transformation may be for a biopic on Sourav Ganguly, reflecting his intense method acting approach.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 16, 2026 08:59:52 IST

Rajkummar Rao appeared at a major event dressed in a way that confused many people, which created a social media frenzy. The street actor who displays “boy-next-door” appeal through his diverse acting skills reached a point of becoming unrecognizable when he wore an all-black outfit that included tinted glasses.

The public became interested in his appearance because he displayed a beard that had uneven growth patterns together with a hairline that showed obvious changes.

The digital space reacted to the circulating videos through two opposite emotions, which created confusion among the actor’s longtime followers, who wondered whether he had lost his special qualities to achieve a more conventional appearance.

Visual Transformation

The actor’s physical transformation revolves around his facial features and hair thickness, which leads people to believe he has undergone plastic surgery.



The viral footage shows two physical changes for the person whose chin appears longer and whose head shows signs of balding, which leads to a discussion about how “standard attractiveness” affects people in the film business.

This aesthetic transformation from his prior looks results in people seeing him as different from his authentic self, who resembles either AI-generated filters or someone with a bad personal appearance.

The actor uses this transformation as a personal decision to enhance his public image, but many viewers believe he is losing the common man appearance that made him famous at the start of his career.

Method Acting

The shocking event, which became a viral sensation, leads to a professional opportunity because experts need to study character immersion requirements, which exist at their highest level.

The evidence shows that Rao changed his appearance to prepare for an upcoming project, which includes the alleged biopic about Sourav Ganguly.

The legendary cricketer’s unique physical features need more than acting skills because they require complete body transformation. Rao’s “method” supporters believe that his beard and hair design show which age he wants to show about the sports icon.

The actor shows dedication to authentic character portrayal because he commits to “becoming” his role despite receiving negative public attention.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 8:59 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: home-hero-pos-12rajkummar raoRajkummar Rao new look

Who Is Randy Fine? Trump Ally, US Congressman Sparks Outrage Over ‘Dogs Over Muslims’ Comment, Targets Zohran Mamdani

