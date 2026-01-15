LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The Bluff Movie: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Story, Trailer- Everything About Priyanka Chopra’s Bloody Action Thriller

The Bluff Movie: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Story, Trailer- Everything About Priyanka Chopra’s Bloody Action Thriller

The Bluff marks Priyanka Chopra’s return to a gritty, action-packed avatar in what is being touted as one of her bloodiest thrillers to date. Packed with high-octane sequences, a compelling storyline, and a strong ensemble cast, The Bluff has already generated massive buzz among fans worldwide. From The Bluff release date to OTT platform, story, cast, trailer here’s everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra’s much-anticipated action thriller. 

Published By: Published: January 15, 2026 15:06:08 IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Bluff: Release Date
1/5

The Bluff: Release Date

Priyanka Chopra’s latest movie The Bluff is all set to release on Feburaury 25, 2026. The much-anticipated action thriller is expected to showcase the actor in a fierce and gritty avatar, with intense action sequences and a dark, high-stakes narrative.

You Might Be Interested In
The Bluff: Release Platform
2/5

The Bluff: Release Platform

The Bluff is going to stream on Amazon Prime Video next month. The action-packed thriller will be available to audiences worldwide on the popular OTT platform.

The Bluff: Cast
3/5

The Bluff: Cast

The Bluff cast members include Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Temuera Morrison, and Ismael Cruz Córdova. Further, actors like Safia Oakley-Green, David Field, Zack Morris, Pacharo Mzembe, and Vedanten Naidoo play key roles.

You Might Be Interested In
The Bluff: Story
4/5

The Bluff: Story

The Bluff revolves around Ercell ‘Bloody Mary” Bodden, who thinks she has escaped her violent pirate past to create a peaceful life with her husband T.H., son Issac, and sister-in-law Elizabeth. However, her hard-earned calm is destroyed when her merciless former captain, Connor, hunts her down for revenge, forcing her back into a brutal battle where she must risk everything to protect her family.

You Might Be Interested In
The Bluff: Trailer
5/5

The Bluff: Trailer

Priyanka Chopra has officially dropped the first trailer of her upcoming film The Bluff on Wednesday night. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “This only ends with the sand soaked in blood. The Bluff is comign to @PrimeVideo February 25, 2026.”

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS