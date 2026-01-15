The Bluff Movie: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Story, Trailer- Everything About Priyanka Chopra’s Bloody Action Thriller

The Bluff: Story

The Bluff revolves around Ercell ‘Bloody Mary” Bodden, who thinks she has escaped her violent pirate past to create a peaceful life with her husband T.H., son Issac, and sister-in-law Elizabeth. However, her hard-earned calm is destroyed when her merciless former captain, Connor, hunts her down for revenge, forcing her back into a brutal battle where she must risk everything to protect her family.