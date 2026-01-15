The Bluff Movie: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Story, Trailer- Everything About Priyanka Chopra’s Bloody Action Thriller
The Bluff marks Priyanka Chopra’s return to a gritty, action-packed avatar in what is being touted as one of her bloodiest thrillers to date. Packed with high-octane sequences, a compelling storyline, and a strong ensemble cast, The Bluff has already generated massive buzz among fans worldwide. From The Bluff release date to OTT platform, story, cast, trailer here’s everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra’s much-anticipated action thriller.
The Bluff: Release Date
Priyanka Chopra’s latest movie The Bluff is all set to release on Feburaury 25, 2026. The much-anticipated action thriller is expected to showcase the actor in a fierce and gritty avatar, with intense action sequences and a dark, high-stakes narrative.
The Bluff: Release Platform
The Bluff is going to stream on Amazon Prime Video next month. The action-packed thriller will be available to audiences worldwide on the popular OTT platform.
The Bluff: Cast
The Bluff cast members include Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Temuera Morrison, and Ismael Cruz Córdova. Further, actors like Safia Oakley-Green, David Field, Zack Morris, Pacharo Mzembe, and Vedanten Naidoo play key roles.
The Bluff: Story
The Bluff revolves around Ercell ‘Bloody Mary” Bodden, who thinks she has escaped her violent pirate past to create a peaceful life with her husband T.H., son Issac, and sister-in-law Elizabeth. However, her hard-earned calm is destroyed when her merciless former captain, Connor, hunts her down for revenge, forcing her back into a brutal battle where she must risk everything to protect her family.
The Bluff: Trailer
Priyanka Chopra has officially dropped the first trailer of her upcoming film The Bluff on Wednesday night. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “This only ends with the sand soaked in blood. The Bluff is comign to @PrimeVideo February 25, 2026.”