Home > Entertainment > Bradley Cooper's Silver Linings Playbook Deleted Scene On Lord Ganesha Sparks Strong Backlash Worldwide

Bradley Cooper’s Silver Linings Playbook Deleted Scene On Lord Ganesha Sparks Strong Backlash Worldwide

Anupam Kher shared a deleted Silver Linings Playbook scene where Bradley Cooper praises Lord Ganesha. The viral clip triggered mixed reactions—while some admired Cooper’s performance, many argued Bappa needs no Hollywood validation, calling the scene unnecessary and disconnected from the film’s story

Deleted Ganesha scene from Silver Linings Playbook sparks mixed reactions online (Pc: X)
Deleted Ganesha scene from Silver Linings Playbook sparks mixed reactions online (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 28, 2025 14:59:35 IST

Anupam Kher has provoked another scandal just recently when he ran an unpleasant scene out of the movie Silver Linings Playbook (2012) on Twitter on Sunday. In the scene, Pat Solitano Jr. (Bradley Cooper) takes part in a group therapy session during which he discusses his personal life. It is a scene that was eliminated in the final version of the film and now it is rediscovered thanks to Kher.

He posted the clip-on Twitter with the following text, this deleted scene in #SilverLiningsPlaybook is a pure jewel! See how Bradley Cooper, in the role of his character, explains the importance of Lord Ganesha and how it has transformed his life view. A motivating video that should be watched by everyone!

Pat Solitano’s Unexpected Epiphany

The now-viral sequence depicts Pat Solitano, who is portrayed by Bradley Cooper, admitting to his therapist and support group that he is attempting to become a better human being and is getting rid of his mental health problems. According to him, he has been experiencing an overpowering feeling of loss and has been trying to come up with a means of handling his grief.



Then he presents the therapist with a little idol of Lord Ganesha and tells him that he was keeping it in his pockets all the time. He tells us that he observed it in a temple and it immediately attracted him. He also says he experiences some calm and peace whenever he gazes at the idol and has made him see a new outlook in life.

Backlash and Validation

The video immediately became viral, with netizens responding in a mixed manner. Some applauded seeing Cooper perform so well, others indicated that the scene was cut off because of something, and that there is no need to idealize it. It was also noted by many users that it is unnecessary that Lord Ganesha be validated by Hollywood. One of them wrote, that Bappa does not require the approval of Hollywood or anybody. He is the supreme king of wisdom and success.

This scene most likely got cut as it did not relate to the plot of the movie. It should not have been told by Anupam Kher. The remark reflects the feelings of numerous who believe the scene was a shallow piece of spiritualism and not needed in the story of the movie.

Tags: Bradley CooperLord Ganesha deleted sceneSilver Linings Playbook

