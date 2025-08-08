LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Brandon Blackstock Passes Away At 48, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Loses Cancer Battle

Brandon Blackstock Passes Away At 48, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Loses Cancer Battle

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and a music executive, has died from cancer at the age of 48. While the heartbreak poured out on Kelly's Chemistry, she had paused her Vegas shows for their kids during her ex's final days.

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband, Dies at 48 from Cancer
Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband, Dies at 48 from Cancer

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 8, 2025 02:44:27 IST

Brandon Blackstock, a celebrated talent manager and former husband to Kelly Clarkson, dies at the age of 48, leaving behind a legacy, a complex one both in music and personal life, after three years of brave struggle with cancer. Hollywood mourns at this big lose and fans send prayers.

A Music Industry Powerhouse

Brandon was born in 1976 to Narvel Blackstock and was raised in Fort Worth, Texas. He gained prominence as a music manager at his father’s company, Starstruck Entertainment. He proved successful in overseeing superstars such as Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts, with credit given to him for his shrewd execution.

His professional partnership with Kelly Clarkson started after their romance in 2012, and Blackstock became her manager. Clarkson praised him, claiming he was instrumental in catapulting the career of Blake Shelton. However, after their divorce, the professional partnership soured with heated legal battles over commissions. Blackstock was ordered to return $2.6 million to Clarkson in 2023 for breaching the fiduciary responsibilities of a manager, confirming his extraordinary but not terribly popular style.

A Tumultuous Marriage and Divorce

Clarkson first met Blackstock in 2006 during the Academy of Country Music Awards-related activities. They wed in 2013 after having made an extreme call to their hearts. Blackstock and Clarkson became the parents of two children: River and Remington. He had two children in his prior marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

Clarkson released “Piece by Piece” in 2015 and sang it from the heart for her marriage. But this marriage fell apart and led to the filing for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences in 2020. Then it became ugly with accusations about a ranch in Montana, spousal support with a lump sum of $1.3 million and monthly payments. Clarkson’s 2023 album Chemistry recounted all the agony of the breakup-the mix of raw vulnerability and short bursts of empowerment.

Blackstock’s Private Battle and Lasting Impact

Blackstock fought his cancer privately until Clarkson cancelled her Vegas residency on August 6, 2025, to help care for their children through his illness. His sudden passing the following day came as a shock to many, with the family revealing in a statement that he died peacefully, surrounded by family. His legacy is one of professional triumph and personal splendors amidst a tribute for someone who left the industry too soon.

Also Read: Heartbreak For MasterChef Fans: Contestant Yanin Campos, 38, Tragically Passes Away After Devastating Car Accident

Tags: brandon blackstockBrandon Blackstock illnesshollywoodKelly Clarkson

RELATED News

Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!
Is Sydney Sweeney Joining Devil Wears Prada 2? Spotted On The Set Amid Jeans Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Bam Bhola Yadav
Tariff Tensions 2025: Why Indian Traders Are Facing Persistent Red Signals In The Stock Market Everyday?
Brandon Blackstock Passes Away At 48, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Loses Cancer Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Brandon Blackstock Passes Away At 48, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Loses Cancer Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Brandon Blackstock Passes Away At 48, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Loses Cancer Battle
Brandon Blackstock Passes Away At 48, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Loses Cancer Battle
Brandon Blackstock Passes Away At 48, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Loses Cancer Battle
Brandon Blackstock Passes Away At 48, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Loses Cancer Battle

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?