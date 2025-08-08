Brandon Blackstock Passes Away At 48, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Loses Cancer Battle

Brandon Blackstock, a celebrated talent manager and former husband to Kelly Clarkson, dies at the age of 48, leaving behind a legacy, a complex one both in music and personal life, after three years of brave struggle with cancer. Hollywood mourns at this big lose and fans send prayers.

A Music Industry Powerhouse

Brandon was born in 1976 to Narvel Blackstock and was raised in Fort Worth, Texas. He gained prominence as a music manager at his father’s company, Starstruck Entertainment. He proved successful in overseeing superstars such as Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts, with credit given to him for his shrewd execution.

His professional partnership with Kelly Clarkson started after their romance in 2012, and Blackstock became her manager. Clarkson praised him, claiming he was instrumental in catapulting the career of Blake Shelton. However, after their divorce, the professional partnership soured with heated legal battles over commissions. Blackstock was ordered to return $2.6 million to Clarkson in 2023 for breaching the fiduciary responsibilities of a manager, confirming his extraordinary but not terribly popular style.

A Tumultuous Marriage and Divorce

Clarkson first met Blackstock in 2006 during the Academy of Country Music Awards-related activities. They wed in 2013 after having made an extreme call to their hearts. Blackstock and Clarkson became the parents of two children: River and Remington. He had two children in his prior marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

Clarkson released “Piece by Piece” in 2015 and sang it from the heart for her marriage. But this marriage fell apart and led to the filing for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences in 2020. Then it became ugly with accusations about a ranch in Montana, spousal support with a lump sum of $1.3 million and monthly payments. Clarkson’s 2023 album Chemistry recounted all the agony of the breakup-the mix of raw vulnerability and short bursts of empowerment.

Blackstock’s Private Battle and Lasting Impact

Blackstock fought his cancer privately until Clarkson cancelled her Vegas residency on August 6, 2025, to help care for their children through his illness. His sudden passing the following day came as a shock to many, with the family revealing in a statement that he died peacefully, surrounded by family. His legacy is one of professional triumph and personal splendors amidst a tribute for someone who left the industry too soon.

