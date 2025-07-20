LIVE TV
BTS Hits 30 Million on Weverse, Jin’s Hilarious Reaction Has ARMYs Cracking Up!

BTS has become the first artist to surpass 30 million subscribers on Weverse, setting a new global benchmark for fan engagement. Jin marked the milestone with his signature wit, posting a playful message that instantly went viral among ARMYs.

BTS Hit 30 Million On Weverse (Image Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 16:56:13 IST

BTS’ popularity is no joke. The global pop icon is now the world’s first artist to cross 30 million subscribers on Weverse. This unprecedented feat is a testament to the group’s global popularity and has set a benchmark for global fan engagement.  
BTS Hits 30 Million Subscribers On Weverse

HYBE on July 19, announced that BTS’ official fan community on Weverse has surpassed 30 Million subscribers, making them the first artist on the platform to achieve this feat since its release in 2019.

All About Weverse 

Weverse is a global fan engagement platform where artists and fans can directly interact with each other through live broadcast, chat in real-time along with access to buy concert tickets and official merchandise. The platform also hosts artists (apart from HYBE-affiliated ones), including international artists like Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande, and other musical performers and actors.

Based on HYBE’s financial reports, Weverse recorded 10 million monthly active users in the first quarter of 2025. And no artist has ever reached this scale of massive following other than BTS on Weverse. 

BTS Jin’s Quirky Reaction To The News

Jin’s funny and quirky personality is famous among ARMYs and they adore him for that. In a funny and witty fan interaction, BTS Jin posted on Weverse about the news of 30 million subscribers and joined in the celebration with ARMYs. He posted ‘I was told to post something brag-worthy, so here it is’. 



As expected, the post quickly went viral on social media with fans gagging over Jin’s witty response and joking that this is exactly how they expected Jin to react. 

BTS Jin’s Professional Whereabouts

Jin is currently on this solo world tour, ‘RUNSEOKJIN_EP TOUR’, along with working on BTS’ highly anticipated spring comeback 2026. All the members are currently united in LA to work on their comeback album that will be followed by a massive world tour. BTS also released their first live album, ‘Permission to Dance on Stage – Live’ on July 18.

BTS Hits 30 Million on Weverse, Jin’s Hilarious Reaction Has ARMYs Cracking Up!

