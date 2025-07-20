BTS’s RM, Suga, And J-Hope Were The Ultimate Hype Men For Groom Kimvenchy, Joyful Moments Melt ARMY Hearts

BTS’ rap line surprised fans with their attendance at the wedding of the popular celebrity stylist Kim Young Jin, aka Kimvenchy on July 19. The stylist tied the knot with his long time partner in an extravagant ceremony in attendance of multiple known faces. As soon as the glimpses from the wedding were out, they immediately went viral.

BTS Suga And J-hope Were All Smiles At Kimvenchy’s Wedding

As soon as the visuals from the stylist’s wedding were released, ARMYs couldn’t help but admire the Rap line. The trio was decked up in their tailored suits looking stunning and their smiles exuded the ‘It’s my Bestie’s Wedding’ vibe. Suga and J-hope were all smiles throughout the event while enjoying the wedding to the fullest. The duo was seen in the circulating snapshots being giggly and capturing the beginning of a new chapter in the life of their friend as he walks towards the aisle with his bride.

THE ENTIRE RAP LINE NAMJOON, HOSEOK AND YOONGI ALL ATTENDED THEIR STYLIST’S WEDDING AWWWWWWWWWW pic.twitter.com/oAzhdXtUVM — 🌸 (@seokjinbit) July 19, 2025







Hobi and Suga is also there at the wedding pic.twitter.com/ABe26ineya — bts_bloom_97 (@btsbloom97) July 19, 2025







BTS RM As The Host For Stylist Kimvenchy’s Wedding

Our brainy king was busy here too! BTS leader, RM, took on the role of the wedding MC. He gave the introduction speech in his usual quirky and funny style which had the attendees laughing. RM’s presence as the wedding host has definitely created a lively atmosphere for all.

RM introduced himself as, ‘After visiting the White House and meeting with President Joe Biden, and having completed military service in 2025, I’m Kim Namjoon, a singer from BTS, taking on the role of giving a speech for the bride and groom as my first speech. Nice to meet you.’

🐨 Let’s have a moment to exchange gifts that promise love Namjoon literally hosting the stylists wedding 😭pic.twitter.com/0CvsTEvZxG — 𝚊𝚎𝚎𝚛𝚒⁷ ᴮᵗˢ (@bora_phile) July 19, 2025







Park Se-Jeong (model and one of the contestants on Single’s Inferno) shared a video of RM at Kim Youngjin (@/kimvenchy) wedding today in Seoul.✨ Caption: “This is the best society I’ve ever seen… @/rkive” ~ Namjoon served as the host at the wedding of his close relative, Kim… https://t.co/Yh0dBSrWtA pic.twitter.com/kSHmLuHoEw — Cha⁷_민윤기🐱🍊🥢 (@cha_yoonginuuna) July 19, 2025







All of the rap line have shared the glimpse of their attendance from the wedding on their official Instagram account.







Besides the BTS Rap line, NCT Doyoung , Jaehyun, Johnny, Jungwoo and Mark were also among the attendees. Doyoung graced the event with a congratulatory song for the bride and groom.

NCT 127’s DOYOUNG performs ‘Little Light’ and ‘Serenade’ at their stylist Kim Youngjin’s wedding ceremony. Members JAEHYUN, JOHNNY, JUNGWOO and MARK were also in attendance. pic.twitter.com/m42RNEHXFk — NCT BASE (@nctpopbase) July 19, 2025







BTS Rap Line Lately

RM, Suga and J-hope are lately working with the other BTS members in LA for their 2026 Spring comeback. While, J-hope wrapped up his headliner performance at Lollapalooza Berlin on July 13.

