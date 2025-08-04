BTS J-Hope’s Sister Jung Jiwoo Slams Netizens Over Baby Rumours, ‘It’s Getting Out Of Hand’

Jung Jiwoo, sister of BTS’s J-Hope, took to Instagram on Monday to address invasive comments about her personal life, especially rumors concerning her pregnancy. Already celebrated as a fashion influencer as well as the CEO and brand owner of so many brands, Jiwoo’s frustrations about the critical tone of some individuals regarding her personal life further underscore the very fact that celebrities seem to have to be in the public eye to take everything about her and her family’s life with their consent.

Jiwoo’s Response to Invasive Comments

On August 4, 2025, an Instagram user disapproved of something about Jiwoo’s status and questioned, “Aren’t you (ever) pregnant? Or did you lose the baby?” which was paired with a tear-face emoji.

orang orang kenapa pada kepo sama urusan pribadi kak jiwoo sih??

dari sejak kak jiwoo married sampe sekarang, heboh nanyain udah hamil apa belum. udah berkali kali di bilang, kalo hamil pasti di kasih tau.

trus sekarang malah nuduh kak jiwoo keguguran????

kalian waras???? pic.twitter.com/GClraNgymX — 𝒦a𝒊𝒊 ೀ (@me_jinkaiiii) August 4, 2025

This time Jiwoo addressed the insensitivity of netizens and repliied “I’ve been ignoring it ’cause it’s so far from the truth, but it’s getting out of hand. Show some respect, please,” she wrote. “Laugh it off, but my sensitive fans can’t! Btw, I’m fragile,” she sarcastically said in another comment.

Fan support poured like rain in her direction, with many in the fan club calling her a warrior for standing up against cyberbullying in her own best way.

Jung Jiwoo: A Woman of Great Diversities

Beyond being sister to J-Hope, Jiwoo is an entrepreneur and influencer, with AJ LOOK, Fun The Mental, and Neaf Neaf serving as her personal empire of their own kind amongst the most sought fashion and beauty companies, catering over 2.3 million youtube subscribers and over 10.5 million followers on Instagram.

The Influencer visited India in 2024 for the commencement of Neaf Neaf and went viral for the salwar kameez outfit she wore, captivating her fans with her universal appeal and adaptability.

The Cost of Fame: Privacy Under Siege

Jiwoo’s ordeal speaks to a broader issue, the unending invasion of privacy sustained by celebrities and their families. She tied the knot quietly in 2021, but rumours of her personal life ceased to die out.

This incident is a reminder to respect boundaries and has initiated into fans and netizens to draw their attention to Jiwoo’s accomplishments instead of speculating on unverifiable issues. Her public calls for respect ropes into a larger common appeal for his plea in the new digital age.

