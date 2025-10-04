LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bunny And Naina Reunited: Is The ‘ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’ Dream Taking Flight?

Bunny And Naina Reunited: Is The ‘ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’ Dream Taking Flight?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s airport reunion has fans excited about a possible Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2. Their iconic on-screen chemistry as Bani and Naina reignites nostalgia, fueling speculation about the sequel, though no official confirmation exists yet.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone Airport Reunion Sparks YJHD 2 Rumors (Pc: Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone Airport Reunion Sparks YJHD 2 Rumors (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 4, 2025 20:16:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bunny And Naina Reunited: Is The ‘ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’ Dream Taking Flight?

The moment of a viral airport featuring Bollywood’s beloved on-screen pair, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, has sent fans into a frenzy, with his reputed film, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (YJHD) ‘fresh speculation about the possible sequel of YJHD. The actor, whose chemistry remains a benchmark for cinematic romance as ‘Bani’ and ‘Naina’, was recently captured by sharing a warm throat and an electric shuttle ride at the Mumbai airport.

This unexpected convergence of two stars, each now married and focused on diverse projects, immediately calibrated the fan-fuel rumor mill, inspired a post of hope for a YJHD 2. The sheer nostalgia between the two announces a simple meat-up to appeal to the shared history and a simple meat-up individually. Although no official confirmation exists, the fan enthusiasm on the scale makes it clear that the demand for a new chapter in Naina’s story is as strong as ever.

Collaboration Buzz

The moment of a viral airport featuring Bollywood’s beloved on-screen pair, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, has sent fans into a frenzy, with his reputed film, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (YJHD) ‘fresh speculation about the possible sequel of YJHD. The actor, whose chemistry remains a benchmark for cinematic romance as ‘Bani’ and ‘Naina’, was recently captured by sharing a warm throat and an electric shuttle ride at the Mumbai airport.

This unexpected convergence of two stars, each now married and focused on diverse projects, immediately calibrated the fan-fuel rumor mill, inspired a post of hope for a YJHD 2. The sheer nostalgia between the two announces a simple meat-up to appeal to the shared history and a simple meat-up individually. Although no official confirmation exists, the fan enthusiasm on the scale makes it clear that the demand for a new chapter in Naina’s story is as strong as ever.

Fan Fuelled Sequel

Since the monumental success of the original film a decade ago, there is a possibility of this Javani Hai Deewani sequel. Director Ayan Mukherjee and Ranbir Kapoor accepted the idea of re -watching the characters of Naina, AVI and Aditi in the previous interviews. The main appeal of the origin was the discovery of friendship, ambition and mature love, the subjects that fans believe that a large, medium-age story would completely translate into the story.

For fans, this airport meeting is less about an opportunity encounter and more about Destiny who is calling back the major pair of a generation -generation cult on the screen, the hope that the dream of Bani and Naina’s future will soon become a reality.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Stuns In Royal Avatar On Ramp, Fans Hail Her As ‘The OG Ramp Queen’

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 1:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: deepika padukoneranbir kapoorYeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2

RELATED News

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Did You Know Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To This Kannada Actor?
Varun Dhawan’s Controversial Claim On Daughter Lara And Dog Joey Leaves Kajol, Twinkle Khanna Stunned
Sean Diddy’s Net Worth: What Could Change For Disgraced Rapper’s 400 Million Dollars Fortune And Music Empire
George Clooney Criticizes Trump’s 100% Film Tariff, Urges Federal Tax Incentives for Hollywood

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds
EarlyJobs Expands Franchise Network to 10 Districts, Boosting Tier 2 & 3 City Recruitment in India
Bunny And Naina Reunited: Is The ‘ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’ Dream Taking Flight?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bunny And Naina Reunited: Is The ‘ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’ Dream Taking Flight?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bunny And Naina Reunited: Is The ‘ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’ Dream Taking Flight?
Bunny And Naina Reunited: Is The ‘ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’ Dream Taking Flight?
Bunny And Naina Reunited: Is The ‘ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’ Dream Taking Flight?
Bunny And Naina Reunited: Is The ‘ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’ Dream Taking Flight?

QUICK LINKS