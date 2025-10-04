LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kangana Ranaut Stuns In Royal Avatar On Ramp, Fans Hail Her As 'The OG Ramp Queen'

Kangana Ranaut Stuns In Royal Avatar On Ramp, Fans Hail Her As ‘The OG Ramp Queen’

Kangana Ranaut makes a grand ramp comeback as showstopper, dazzling in an ivory ‘Saltanat’ ensemble with emerald-gold jewelry. Fans hailed her as the OG Ramp Queen, applauding her timeless grace and unmatched confidence on the catwalk.

Kangana Ranaut Stuns as Showstopper in Royal ‘Saltanat’ Look (Pc: Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut Stuns as Showstopper in Royal ‘Saltanat’ Look (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 4, 2025 11:37:14 IST

Kangana Ranaut Stuns In Royal Avatar On Ramp, Fans Hail Her As 'The OG Ramp Queen'

In a spectacular comeback to the catwalk after a considerable hiatus, actor and politician Kangana Ranaut held audiences as the showstopper, showcasing sheer royalty. Kangana, on a Friday night, very much made all the right moves to showcase a statement in honor of the designer Raabta by Rahul, who showcased his latest bridal collection of jewelry, somewhat coined as `Saltanat- Kingdom.` It is acts like these that only seem to reinforce her position as one who needs no introduction in the matter of fashion. In a magnificent ivory ensemble, heavily embroidered, Kangana virtually emanated grace of a timeless queen that commanded the attention effortlessly.

The ‘Saltanat’ Ensemble

This grand, ivory dress and blouse would serve as the perfect, bright canvas for its elaborate presentation. The bright and opulent emerald and gold jewelry set from the ‘Saltanat’ collection very much complemented and elevated the actor’s look-added color and historical grandeur. It was all styled along with an intricate bun adorned with flowers and traditional accessories, creating a royal air with a majesty befitting the collection’s theme.

Fan Acclaim and Ramp Legacy

Post-event frenzy on social media, fans and fashionistas churned all praises (with admiring nouns and adjectives) as they televised her ”the OG Ramp Queen”. This title suggests just how potent and confident her walk is that there are no contenders.

Squirrel’s fashion affairs have always been synonymous with mammoth high-profile moments, most famously in her first film, Fashion (2008). The audience loves how she can take strong confidence paired with impeccable grace on any stage-an instant anchor that makes the public’s perception of her as a fashion icon whose rare appearances on the ramp are nothing short of phenomenal.

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 11:37 AM IST
