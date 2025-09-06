LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show

Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show

Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 00:04:08 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 5 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B, whose long-awaited sophomore album ‘Am I the Drama?’ releases on Friday, September 19, shared why she turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, according to People.

“I got asked to do the Super Bowl, and I denied it. I feel like soon, if I get to do it, I’m going to have more hits. I’m going to be more experienced and I’m going to eat that up,” she said.

Cardi B released her debut album Invasion of Privacy on April 6, 2018.

The album peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart two weeks after its debut and remained on the list for 122 weeks. It also peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, where it charted for 156 weeks, according to People.

With multiple hit tracks like ‘Bodak Yellow’ & ‘I Like I’, it earned Cardi B Super Bowl halftime show at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Cardi B talked about her album during a live X Spaces conversation in March, noting that even though it won’t have “a lot of features,” those that are included are “really good.”

“I’m working with artists, some that I have worked with before and some that I haven’t worked with before,” she said, as quoted by People.

“And it’s such a vibe. I could tell you this – I’m 100 per cent confident with this album. I just don’t think what I got is out there,” continued Cardi B.

She shared that while she would love to win a Grammy for the project, “times have changed.”

“Success for me will be people saying, ‘She put out a great album.’ If at 3 a.m. people are talking about the album, that’s going to be success for me because people can’t wait to downplay it,” she said, according to People. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Cardi BGrammy Awardssuper-bowl-halftime-show

RELATED News

Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor visit Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan
Angelina Jolie debuts blonde bob look during shoot of 'Anxious People'
Ozzy Osbourne tribute set for 2025 MTV VMAs with Aerosmith, Yungblud
"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF
"Ye bandhan kabhi nahi tootega": Kiku Sharda shuts down reports of his exit from Kapil Sharma's show

LATEST NEWS

"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show
Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show
Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show
Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show

QUICK LINKS