Caught On Cam: Reacher And War Machine Star Alan Ritchson Faces Police Probe After Motorcycle Dispute Escalates Into Physical Altercation With Neighbour

Alan Ritchson, an actor famous for his role as a tough guy in the TV series Reacher on Amazon Prime and for starring in the Netflix movie War Machine, is currently being investigated for getting into an altercation with one of his neighbours in Tennessee, which has been publicly shared online.

The incident took place in Brentwood, Tennessee, a sleepy suburb, on the subject of a dispute between them due to Ritchson riding his motorcycle through the neighbourhood. Videos from various media outlets, show Ritchson and his neighbour, identified as Ronnie Taylor, arguing before escalating into a fight.

Conflicting Accounts Of The Fight

Taylor stated that things got out of hand after confronting Ritchson about riding at an excessive rate of speed through the neighbourhood. The video showed Ritchson hitting Taylor several times after Taylor stated he was previously told to ask Ritchson “to please stop,” before it got physical.

Several accounts have now surfaced that contradict Taylor’s account of the physical confrontation with Ritchson and suggest that it was not initiated by Taylor, rather that he was the aggressor. According to some sources close to Ritchson, prior to retaliating against Taylor, Ritchson was pushed off of his motorcycle by Taylor. While police have confirmed that they are investigating, no arrests have occurred to date.

Incident Occurred In Front Of Children

Additionally, there are reports that the altercation occurred in the presence of children, who are presumably Ritchson’s, which has drawn further scrutiny to the incident. Both men seemed to have sustained injuries that could be classified as minor, but no detailed medical information is, as yet, available to the public.

Representatives of Ritchson have declined to make an official statement regarding the altercation, and confronted by media following a recent event, Ritchson refused to comment regarding the incident. Shortly after the altercation, Ritchson did post a cryptic quote from French Military Leader Napoleon Bonaparte on his Instagram account, but did not correlate it to the incident.

The media coverage surrounding this incident has escalated, with many people expressing concern regarding Ritchson’s actions and defending those actions as being those of a person acting to defend himself, all of which is given some measure of heightened attention due to Ritchson’s celebrity status from Reacher and War Machine i.e., this case is very widely discussed at this time.

Also Read: Who Was Harshil Kalia? 30-Year-Old Jaipur Actor Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider, Incident Caught On Camera