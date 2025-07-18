LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey
Home > Entertainment > Andy Byron Net Worth – Caught on Kiss Cam Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Multi-Million Dollar Net Worth Under Scrutiny Amid Viral Coldplay Concert Scandal

Andy Byron Net Worth – Caught on Kiss Cam Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Multi-Million Dollar Net Worth Under Scrutiny Amid Viral Coldplay Concert Scandal

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron faces crisis after a viral Coldplay concert kiss cam clip showed him hugging his colleague, Kristin Cabot, sparking infidelity allegations. The scandal has Byron's identity and net worth under scrutiny. Let's have a look at Andy Byron's net worth.

Andy Byron 2025 Net Worth
Andy Byron 2025 Net Worth

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 18:59:34 IST

A Coldplay concert peck has turned into a PR disaster for Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, since a viral kiss cam clip led to allegations of infidelity. Hugging Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, Byron’s professional and personal life are now in question, with questions about leadership and the company’s reputation.

Who Is Andy Byron?

Andy Byron, 50, has led New York data orchestration company Astronomer, worth more than $1.3 billion, since July 2023. With more than 20 years of experience in the tech sector, he was in executive positions at Lacework, Cybereason, and Fuze, where revenues grew multifold since joining them.

Married to teacher Megan Kerrigan Byron with two kids, Byron had kept a low-key professional image until this scandal broke out. After the scandal, Byron has released a statement, apologising to his wife for causing the disappointment. “I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent,” Byron stated.

What is Andy Byron’s Net Worth?  

Andy Byron’s position as the CEO of Astronomer, has the major contribution in his wealth, his  estimated net worth is between $20 million and $70 million, tied significantly to his stake in Astronomer, underpinned by May 2025 Series D capital raising of $93 million from Bain Capital. 

His stake will be 1-5% of the $1.2-$1.3 billion company and will be worth $12-$65 million, backed by previous income from senior positions. The scandalous eruption has highlighted his wealth, eliciting raised eyebrows on its effect on Astronomer’s valuation and investor sentiment.

Andy Byron And Kristin Cabot’s Viral Scandal

During Coldplay’s July 16 performance at Gillette Stadium, the kiss cam captured Byron and Cabot in a friendly hug, making lead singer Chris Martin crack, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” 

The viral clip, gaining millions of views on X and TikTok, had Byron ducking behind a railing and Cabot covering her face, sparking affair rumors. Byron, married to Megan, and Cabot, married to Kenneth C. Thornby, would not comment. Megan closed her Facebook after removing “Byron” from her profile, and Byron closed his LinkedIn. Social media reaction has been critical, with backing for Megan and criticism of the executives’ action.

 Earlier claims of Byron’s abusive leadership at Cybereason have been resurfaced in the spotlight, and Astronomer is charged with workplace ethics. The firm has not released an investigation, and its future and Byron’s remain uncertain.

Also Read: Coldplay’s Frontman Chris Martin Reacts To Accidentally Exposing Astronomer’s CEO Affair: Hope, We Didn’t Do Something Bad

 

More News

‘Hands Over My Mouth—No F** Way’: WWE Star Saraya Recounts Horrifying Backstage Moment
Paul Heyman Unloads Brutal Verdict On Seth Rollins’ Knee Injury
Narendra Modi’s Mission Bihar: PM Vows ‘Developed Bihar’ To Advance Eastern India, Criticises Congress-RJD For Revenge Politics In Motihari
Your Horoscope for July 18, 2025: Truth, Tension, and Quiet Breakthroughs For All Zodiac Signs
AAP Alleges Jungle Raj In Delhi As Over 45 Schools Receive Bomb Threats
Breonna Taylor Case: Experts Warn US Government Decision Grants Impunity To White Officers
Joe Root 120 Runs Away From Sachin Tendulkar’s Record For 2nd-Highest Test Runs
Caribbean Tigers vs Boca Raton Trailblazers: When, Where, And How To Watch Max60 Caribbean League Live
Kerala Empowers 80,000 Teachers with AI Training: A Classroom Revolution
Jharkhand School Building’s Roof Collapse Claims One Dead, Three Injured
Andy Byron Net Worth – Caught on Kiss Cam Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Multi-Million Dollar Net Worth Under Scrutiny Amid Viral Coldplay Concert Scandal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Andy Byron Net Worth – Caught on Kiss Cam Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Multi-Million Dollar Net Worth Under Scrutiny Amid Viral Coldplay Concert Scandal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Andy Byron Net Worth – Caught on Kiss Cam Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Multi-Million Dollar Net Worth Under Scrutiny Amid Viral Coldplay Concert Scandal
Andy Byron Net Worth – Caught on Kiss Cam Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Multi-Million Dollar Net Worth Under Scrutiny Amid Viral Coldplay Concert Scandal
Andy Byron Net Worth – Caught on Kiss Cam Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Multi-Million Dollar Net Worth Under Scrutiny Amid Viral Coldplay Concert Scandal
Andy Byron Net Worth – Caught on Kiss Cam Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Multi-Million Dollar Net Worth Under Scrutiny Amid Viral Coldplay Concert Scandal

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?