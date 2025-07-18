At a Coldplay concert in Boston’s Gillette Stadium on July 15, 2025, frontman Chris Martin inadvertently gained himself a viral moment as he made a joke at the expense of kiss cam couple smooching, saying that they were “either cheating on each other or just really shy.”

The joke was not taken well by the Internet and got viral, becoming a global gossip and meme about the couple’s relationship. Martin later rectified his action and apologised for making the comment, not wishing to have offended anyone.

Chris Martin’s Kiss Cam Joke Spreads Viral Frenzy

As Martin addressed the crowd at Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, he pointed out a couple on the screen. The couple were taken aback and nervously covered their faces eliciting Martin’s sarcastic comment. The crowd giggled, but the moment took on a morose tone on social media.

Coldplay's Chris Martin accidentally exposes astronomer CEO Andy Byron having an affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot.







A TikTok video of this scene, has gone viral more than 5.8 million views, with netizens speculating an office romance between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR director Kristin Cabot. The couple’s uncomfortable response only generated more internet snooping, as some accused Byron, who is married, of secretly carrying on an illegal affair.

Chris Martin’s Remorse and Onstage Recovery

Picking up on the cringe, Martin hastily backed off on TV, exclaiming, “Oh s–t, I hope we didn’t do something bad.” Afterwards, he diffused the issue by referring to another couple, asking if they were “legitimate.”

The 48-year-old also took responsibility for another blunder on that night, forgetting lyrics and apologizing to the crowd, blaming it on age. His fast thinking and humility kept the momentum going at the concert, but the kiss cam segment stole the show, with video racking up 27 million views on X and TikTok platforms.

Internet Snooping and Corporate Controversy

The viral video generated social media frenzy, with individuals inundating sites with memes and rumors. Some already identified the man as Andy Byron, blaming him for an affair with his firm’s HR manager, Kristin Cabot.

Neither Coldplay nor Astronomer has commented officially, but the incident leaves individuals questioning freedom and shame through kiss cams as well as privacy. With the ongoing tour of Coldplay, the incident becomes a reminder of the unpredictable effect of live.

