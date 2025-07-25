Cha Eun Woo’s Heartfelt Request To Fans Before Military Enlistment, ‘You’ll Miss Me, Right?’

As K-pop heartthrob Cha Eun Woo prepares to enlist in South Korea’s mandatory military service on July 28, 2025, the ASTRO star has sent fans into an emotional frenzy with a heartfelt plea, “Don’t forget me.” Shared via messages, his words have sparked a viral wave of devotion, with fans proclaiming, “Even if I had dementia, I’d never forget you!” and another user sent him wishes, “No, I Will never forget You, blessings, Kisses and hugs, take care of yourself.” Here’s the juicy scoop on his enlistment, fan reactions, and upcoming projects.







Eun Woo’s Tearful Farewell at ‘THE ROYAL’ Fan Meeting

On July 12, 2025, Cha Eun Woo held his final fan meeting, THE ROYAL, at Kyung Hee University’s Grand Peace Palace in Seoul, leaving AROHAs in tears. The idol surprised fans with a viral performance of the “Soda Pop” dance from K-pop Demon Hunters, racking up 1.5 million YouTube views.

Fans swooned over his charm, with one commenting, “This is the real-life anime prince!” His short haircut, a nod to military regulations, only amplified the bittersweet mood. The event was a love letter to fans, cementing his status as a global Hallyu star.

Eun Woo’s Military Band Enlistment

Cha Eun Woo will join the Republic of Korea Army’s military band, a prestigious unit for artists, starting with basic training on July 28, 2025. His agency, Fantagio, confirmed his acceptance after a rigorous interview process in May. The 18-month service, ending around January 2027, will see him perform at cultural events, blending his musical talents with national duty. To avoid chaos, enlistment details remain private, but fans are already flooding X with messages of support, ensuring their idol feels the love.







Keeping Fans Hooked with New Projects

Despite his impending hiatus, Cha Eun Woo is leaving fans with plenty to savor. He’s filming Netflix’s The Wonder Fools, set for a 2026 release, alongside Park Eun Bin, and stars in the upcoming film First Ride with Kang Ha Neul. Plus, a solo album is slated for September 2025, with double tracks already recorded.

Fans are buzzing, with one X post joking, “He’s dropping an album to haunt us during his service!” Cha Eun Woo’s star power ensures he’ll remain unforgettable.

Also Read: tvN’s ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ Starring YoonA And Lee Chae Min Unveils First Teaser, Promises Royal Culinary Romance