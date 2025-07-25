tvN’s ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ Starring YoonA And Lee Chae Min Unveils First Teaser, Promises Royal Culinary Romance

The much-awaited tvN drama ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,’ starring the stunning couple of YoonA and Lee Chae Min, has finally released the first teaser, sending waves of excitement among K-drama fans from around the globe. The drama promises an intriguing mix of fantasy, romance, and gourmet storytelling. The drama is all set to meet the audience on August 23, 2025.

YoonA and Lee Chae’s Time-Slip Food Adventure

‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ (originally ‘The Tyrant’s Chef’) is an adaptation of a top-selling web novel and takes the intriguing concept of a contemporary French chef traveling back in time. YoonA takes on the role of a french chef ,Yeon Ji-young, while Lee Chae min plays the Crown prince Lee Heon. The teaser features the contrasting world of the duo, with Yeon Ji-young in her contemporary chef’s clothes holding a Kitchen knife and Lee Heon donning a crimson royal robe with his own sharp “knife” , a long sword. The teaser perfectly showcased how each of them uses their respective blades with Ji-young using it for cooking and Lee Hoon for running a nation.







‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’: Starry Cast and Production Details







Apart from its top billing pairing, ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ also has a well-balanced supporting cast including Kang Han Na and Choi Gwi Hwa, among others. The series is produced by tvN and will be launching globally on the streaming service Netflix as well. With its great storyline and a great cast at the disposal of an experienced award-winning director Chang Tae-yoo,’Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ is already one of the most awaited K-dramas to be released in August 2025.

