Home > Entertainment > 'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya Panday And Lakshya Lalwani's Romantic Drama To Hit Theatres On THIS Date; Check Deets Inside

‘Chand Mera Dil’: Ananya Panday And Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama To Hit Theatres On THIS Date; Check Deets Inside

Chand Mera Dil: Producer Karan Johar is set to back a new film titled 'Chand Mera Dil', with Ananya Panday and Lakshya cast in the lead roles. The film will be directed by Vivek Soni and is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 8, 2026. The project is co-produced by Adar Poonawalla, while the official poster and teaser are yet to be unveiled.

‘Chand Mera Dil’: Ananya Panday And Lakshya Lalwani's Romantic Drama To Hit Theatres On THIS Date; Check Deets Inside (Picture Credits: X)
‘Chand Mera Dil’: Ananya Panday And Lakshya Lalwani's Romantic Drama To Hit Theatres On THIS Date; Check Deets Inside (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 31, 2026 13:54:30 IST

‘Chand Mera Dil’: Ananya Panday And Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama To Hit Theatres On THIS Date; Check Deets Inside

Chand Mera Dil: Cast, Director, And Release Date

Chand Mera Dil will feature Ananya Panday and Lakshya in pivotal roles. Vivek Soni, known for his work in relationship-driven dramas, will helm the project. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Adar Poonawalla, the film is expected to be a major theatrical release in 2026. Makers have not yet shared details about the storyline or genre.

Lakshya Lalwani’s Recent Work And Netflix Series

Lakshya was last seen in the Netflix series ‘The Ba*ds of Bollywood**’, which marked Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. The show featured an ensemble cast including Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Bobby Deol, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Manish Chaudhari. The series also included special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Badshah, Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor. The project was produced under Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Ananya Panday’s Last Film

Ananya Panday’s most recent theatrical release was Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film starred Ananya opposite Kartik Aaryan and explored contrasting views on marriage and future aspirations, leading to emotional conflicts. The movie marked Kartik and Ananya’s reunion after Pati, Patni Aur Woh, and featured Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in supporting roles. It was produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari under Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 1:54 PM IST
‘Chand Mera Dil’: Ananya Panday And Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama To Hit Theatres On THIS Date; Check Deets Inside

‘Chand Mera Dil’: Ananya Panday And Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama To Hit Theatres On THIS Date; Check Deets Inside

