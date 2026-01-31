Salman Khan Responds To Battle Of Galwan Teaser Trolls: ‘Ye Colonel Ka Look Hai, Romantic Nahin’

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan demonstrates through his films that he developed his ability to perform on screen through purposeful practice.

The actor spoke about the viral rumors about his upcoming war film Battle of Galwan during his attendance at an Indian Street Premier League match in Surat. Khan explained his military character in the teaser after social media users described his intense staring as “romantic.”

Colonel’s Resolve

The movie shows Khan as a senior military officer who handles the tense situations that occur in the Galwan Valley at high altitudes. Khan defended his look against “romantic” criticism because he wanted to show deep empathy to his troops through the makeup design.

A colonel uses his glance to soldiers as a method to elevate their spirits during times of great danger. He explained that he could show typical “angry” soldier behavior, but this would not show the mental strength needed to lead troops at 15,000 feet.

LATEST: Salman Khan Hits back at all the trolls regarding Battle of Galwan teaser! “Mai colonel hu movie me, Mujhe Calm rehna parega. Kuch log bs faltu ka troll karte. Mai chila bhi sakta hu, but suit ni karega” #SalmanKhan #BattleOfGalwan pic.twitter.com/MY1PY3LgeA — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) January 31, 2026







Cinematic Authenticity

The Battle of Galwan film shows audiences, through its documentary style, the intense combat that took place during one of India’s most difficult battles throughout modern history.

The film produced by Salman Khan Films features Chitrangda Singh as a co-star who depicts the Indian Army’s ability to control themselves while facing difficult situations.

Khan defends his acting work because he aims to show real leadership through his role instead of performing a typical military role. The actor selected the “hope” appearance because he wanted to show how military leaders experience intense emotions during critical moments when no one else can hear their thoughts. The film will show its intense real-life depiction of events to audiences on April 17.

Also Read: Meet Controversy Queen Rakhi Sawant Trolled For Bold Body Hugging Outfit While Offering Shraddhanjali To Ajit Pawar Leader