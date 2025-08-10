LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Chiranjeevi Slams ‘False’ and ‘Baseless’ Claims Amid Tollywood Strike Chaos, ‘I Have Not Met Anyone’

The Telugu cinema news has gotten hot! Megastar Chiranjeevi took X to announce that he has never promised increased wages to striking workers. The industry is an absolute mess with the strikes cutting off shoots, and Chiru seems to be telling it straight, only the Film Chamber can really set up this mess!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 10, 2025 14:48:39 IST

The megastar of Tollywood, Chiranjeevi disregarded the claims that he met the Tollywood striking workers and agreed to their demands. The Telugu film industry is paralysed at this time as striking Telugu Film Employees Federation express their  grievances regarding salaries. Therefore, mounting pressure goes on Chiranjeevi. What was the star’s response? 

Chiranjeevi vs. False Propaganda Facts

He cleared the air and denied any such talk. The news on some media which reports that he held talks with members of the Telugu Film Employees Federation and promised a 30 percent increment in wages with them is fabricated, he said that no incident like that happened.

He declared that these claims are evidently trying to mislead people deliberately and set them into dissension within the industry, which even has joined his voice to his message that such cases must be solved with the involvement of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce rather than people’s interference.

Telugu Film Industry Strike Briefed

The Telugu film industry is now facing indefinite strikes instituted by the Telugu Film Employees Federation for one week, representing 24 categories of workers. The federation demands an increase in wages of approximately 30 percent, claiming that salaries have remained static for three years, although the price of living has increased in Hyderabad.

Also, it provides daily wage payments instead of delayed settlements. The Telugu Film Producers Council and Film Chamber offered a modest 5% raise that was rejected and hence the indefinite strike which has paralyzed all film productions.

Wider Impact and the Future

Effects of the strike cut across the livelihoods of over 10,000 daily wage workers and certainly does not benefit the very people whose lives are meant to be changed. The federation has threatened to organize a protest march. Chiranjeevi’s statement indicates the necessity of unifying action within the Film Chamber to further the case of the workers’ grievances. The industry, meanwhile, is hoping for speedy resolution with negotiations.

