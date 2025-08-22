LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Chiranjeevi Turns 70! How This Heartthrob Hero Became Tollywood's Megastar?

Chiranjeevi Turns 70! How This Heartthrob Hero Became Tollywood’s Megastar?

Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday is just like a festival for Tollywood! On this day have a look at his journey and cinematic legacy. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun's heartfelt wishes flooded the internet, while fans buzzed with his Vishwambhara comeback.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 70th Birthday
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 70th Birthday

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 22, 2025 12:32:02 IST

August 22, 2025 marked the birthday of the great and legendary actor, Chiranjeevi, all-time favourite of fans. The birthday celebration with the shower of love, greetings and wishes from family, fans and celebrities such as Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun. On Chiranjeevi aka Chiru’s 70th birthday let’s dive into his cinematic legacy and rise to superstardom.

Chiranjeevi Turns 70! How This Heartthrob Hero Became Tollywood’s Megastar?

Chiranjeevi: Rise from Humble Background to Supreme Hero

Born as Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, he was born in Mogalthur, Andhra Pradesh in 1955 away from a glamorous life. He grew up in a family of middle-class background and honed his talent at the Madras Film Institute, finally coming into limelight in 1978 with the movie Pranam Khareedu.

In the starting he acted in supporting roles, but who knew that later he will become the face of Tollywood. His turning point of acting arc was his lead role in Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya (1981). His versatility and charm later made him the most iconic star with popular hits like Khaidi (1983).

The Emergence of Megastar Chiranjeevi

Supreme Hero to Megastar was a career-defining transition for Chiranjeevi. In 1988 during Marana Mrudangam’s release, the first Chiranjeevi’s title “Megastar” were introduced. The title was to demonstrate his extravagant screen presence and huge audience.

This was a tribute to the everlasting and evergreen legacy and indelible impact of Chiranjeevi in the history of Telegu cinema.The family, now popularly referred to as Mega Family, has further propounded this heritage with star like Ram Charan, who definitely proved his father’s upbringing and support.

Chiranjeevi’s Off-Screen Legacy

Chiranjeevi influence beams beyond the screen. His Charitable Trust indeed has a record of more than 930,000 voluntary blood donations and 4,580 cornea transplants, an accolade for its humanitarian impact since the foundation was set up 1998.

The 70th birthday of this Megastar was celebrated with by popular celebrities like Allu Arjun,Pawan Kalyan, Prabhu Deva and many others who wished him love, while the general public celebrated the event by holding some charitable works in the course of his birthday celebration. The upcoming movie Vishwambhara will continue his cinematic reign and prove that the Megastar aura is not dimmed in any way.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara Teaser Unveils Epic Action, Stunning Visuals, And Grand Spectacle Fans Can't Miss

