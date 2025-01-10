Chrissy Teigen Dubbed ‘Tone-Deaf’ For Taking Selfie Right Before Evacuating LA Mansion Due To Wildfire

Numerous celebrities, including Mark Hamill, Travis Barker, Spencer Pratt, and Heidi Montag, have evacuated their homes. Meanwhile, actors Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg were among the few whose properties remained unaffected.

Chrissy Teigen sparked criticism after sharing a selfie from her expansive closet while preparing to evacuate her Los Angeles mansion due to California wildfires.

The 39-year-old model, along with her husband John Legend and their four children, packed up their belongings as fires threatened the area. RadarOnline.com revealed details of the incident, which unfolded on social media.

Teigen shared her thoughts on Instagram Stories, describing the devastation caused by the fires. “I haven’t had the words; it is a hellscape,” she wrote. “We are ok as of right now, and I felt weird saying that with so many people we know and don’t know who are not ok.”

Later, she posted a selfie taken inside her luxurious closet, showcasing rows of designer clothes. Captioning the image, she wrote: “This is surreal. I’m very scared. Packing.” The post quickly attracted negative attention online.

Social Media Reacts to Teigen’s Closet Selfie

Critics on X (formerly Twitter) slammed the post as “tone-deaf.” One user sarcastically commented, “Quick! Let me capture how scared I am with a closet selfie!” Another asked, “Is she really crying in front of her clothes?”

Some accused Teigen of being out of touch. “Taking photos while evacuating? Show me vapid and shallow,” one person wrote, while another added, “The fact that she took a selfie near her closet of high-priced rags says it all.”

Teigen and her family eventually relocated to a hotel. Sharing an update, she posted a clip with the caption: “4 kids, 4 dogs, and a bearded dragon walk into a hotel.” In the video, Teigen was surrounded by her pets, including their bearded dragon, Sebastian.

Despite her critics, Teigen’s lighthearted approach continued as she documented moments of humor with her family and pets in their temporary accommodation.

Celebrity Evacuations and Impact of California Wildfires

Numerous celebrities, including Mark Hamill, Travis Barker, Spencer Pratt, and Heidi Montag, have evacuated their homes. Meanwhile, actors Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg were among the few whose properties remained unaffected.

According to Cal Fire, five major wildfires are currently active, forcing thousands to flee. Tragically, five lives have been lost. The devastation has fueled debates over state leadership and resource management.

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to blame California Governor Gavin Newsom for the wildfire crisis. Referring to the state as “ashes,” Trump wrote, “Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!” He also criticized federal response efforts, claiming FEMA lacked sufficient resources due to mismanagement.

As wildfires continue to wreak havoc across the state, calls for effective leadership and solutions have intensified. While some, like actress Kate Beckinsale, have stepped up to offer aid, the crisis underscores the growing challenges posed by climate-related disasters.

ALSO READ: Who Was Anita Bryant Married To? Pop-Singer Turned Anti-Gay Crusader Was Once Hit With A Pie In The Face