Christina Aguilera Puts A Glamorous, Edgy Spin To Her Iconic Versace Corset Dress Two Decades Later

Christina Aguilera has the fashion industry in chokehold by bringing back the stunning Versace green corset dress from the autumn 2003 collection. She made this this iconic appearance on July 21, 2025 at the London West End premiere of Burlesque: The vintage ensemble, which she initially wore for her Donatella Versace campaign, is evidence of Aguilera’s classic sense of style and her ability to make avant-garde fashion choices.

Christina’s Nostalgic Fashion Throwback

44-year-old Aguilera slipped back into lace-up Versace dress, a strapless showstopper sweetheart neckline that drops dramatically and ruffled slit maxi skirt. Originally worn in Steven Meisel’s 2003 campaign, the dress was a Y2K staple in corset detail. It was complete with thigh-high black leather boots and gothic black cherry lip, nodding to her early-aughts rough-around-the-edges aesthetic with a modern spin. X fans lost it, with one yelling, “22 years on, Xtina still kills this classic look!”

Burlesque: From Screen to Stage

On this night, Aguilera’s co-production brought the 2010 movie in which she costarred with Cher to the Savoy Theatre for the UK premiere of Burlesque: The Musical in London. She blended theater with her own powerful style as she took the stage, paying homage to her Burlesque roots. Among the other chart-topping songs in the musical is “Show Me How You Burlesque,” and Aguilera’s participation has everyone wondering if a new era is on the horizon, particularly in light of her 2022 Spanish album Aguilera.

A Dress Legendary to Legends

Though not by herself, Aguilera is the owner of this Versace showpiece. Style icons Bella Hadid in 2022, Rita Ora at a 2020 New Year’s Eve celebration, and Beyoncé at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards have all managed to pull it off. Aguilera is still the queen of reinvention, as evidenced by her remake appearance with her platinum blonde hair falling down. “Christina’s voice and style are unmatched,” as Donatella once stated. And by fusing glamour, nostalgia, and unreserved artistry in this stunning moment, Aguilera demonstrates to us why she is a pop culture icon.

