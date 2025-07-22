LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > Entertainment > Did Angelina Jolie Go Under The Knife To Look Young? 50-Year-Old Hollywood Star’s Beauty Secret Revealed

Did Angelina Jolie Go Under The Knife To Look Young? 50-Year-Old Hollywood Star’s Beauty Secret Revealed

Even at the age of 50 how does Angelina Jolie maintains her captivating beauty? Could it be high-tech laser treatments or a disciplined lifestyle? With whispers of minimal Botox, a balanced diet and sun protection, what secrets fuel her radiant, natural glow? Let's dive into Jolie’s secrets which redefined aging in Hollywood.

Angelina Jolie's secret to timeless beauty
Angelina Jolie's secret to timeless beauty

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 15:18:39 IST

Hollywood legend, Angelina Jolie is globally known for her lethal face card and timeless beauty and a new report unveils her secret to staying youthful. According to the sources, The Hollywood star, has turned to anti-aging laser treatments and a stronger emphasis on self-care in order to look her best for the next decade. From high-tech skincare to a healthy lifestyle, Jolie’s strategy mixes science and discipline, making her epitome of beauty.

Laser Treatments for Impeccable Complexion

Jolie allegedly “had several serious laser treatments” to even out the texture of her skin and tighten her complexion, with “great” results, according to a source. The treatments, which presumably include treatments like Laser Genesis, aim to reduce fine lines, pigmentation, and collagen production, for a surgery-free glow-up. Also, Jolie is strongly in favour of protecting the skin from sun, making her skin look younger

Jolie’s dermatologist has been a cast member for years, with the star putting high priority on sun care and minimal chemical treatments to preserve her own good features. 

Angelina Jolie’s Balanced Diet for Radiant Health

Alongside cosmetic surgeries, Jolie’s diet compliance to a life of sustenance is at the center. The source reports that she follows protein, vegetables, and fruits, having also battled stress loss of appetite previously. 

The dietary adjustment has made her appear “healthier than she has in years.” Her integrated method of applying advanced treatments and wholesome foods, in combination, attests to her wish to grow old while preserving the vigor needed for her vigorous career and humanitarian work.

Angelina Jolie: A Legacy of Natural Beauty

Jolie’s own skin care routine started early, thanks to dermatologist Dr. Rhonda Rand and her mom. Famous for olive-hued skin and simple regime, sunscreen, mild cleansers, antioxidants, Jolie has never opted for heavy intervention but prevention.

While she impresses moviegoers at a premiere such as Cannes’ Eddington, Jolie demonstrates that self-maintenance rather than makeover is the secret to lasting beauty. By means of laser treatments, stringent diet regimen, and holistic methods, Angelina Jolie is rewriting aging in Hollywood and dazzling for decades ahead.

Also Read: Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Steals Hearts: Solo Performance At Cowboy Carter’s Paris Show Wins Internet

Tags: angelina joliebeauty secretshollywood

More News

Iran Warns UN Sanctions Could Halt Nuclear Talks With Europe
Paresh Rawal Reacts To Getting Trolled For Urine-Drinking Statement, Asks Are They Feeling Bad ‘Yeh Akele Pee Gaye’
Early Bird or Night Owl: What’s the Best Time to Study for Peak Focus?
Absolutely No Truth To It: Aamir Khan Quashes Rumours On A Movie Based On Meghalaya Murder Case
Son Ye Jin makes Comeback With Netlfix K-Drama ‘Variety’ Alongside Squid Game 2 Fame Jo Yu Ri
K-Drama Actors Who Started as Idols, And Totally Nailed It
Anne Hathaway Commands Attention with Edgy New Look in The Devil Wears Prada 2
UP Leads As Five Indian States Account For 50% Of Active GST Taxpayers, Says SBI
Did Angelina Jolie Go Under The Knife To Look Young? 50-Year-Old Hollywood Star’s Beauty Secret Revealed
Are Ahaan Panday And Shruti Chauhan Dating? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Rumours
Did Angelina Jolie Go Under The Knife To Look Young? 50-Year-Old Hollywood Star’s Beauty Secret Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Angelina Jolie Go Under The Knife To Look Young? 50-Year-Old Hollywood Star’s Beauty Secret Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Angelina Jolie Go Under The Knife To Look Young? 50-Year-Old Hollywood Star’s Beauty Secret Revealed
Did Angelina Jolie Go Under The Knife To Look Young? 50-Year-Old Hollywood Star’s Beauty Secret Revealed
Did Angelina Jolie Go Under The Knife To Look Young? 50-Year-Old Hollywood Star’s Beauty Secret Revealed
Did Angelina Jolie Go Under The Knife To Look Young? 50-Year-Old Hollywood Star’s Beauty Secret Revealed

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?