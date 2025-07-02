Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Home > Entertainment > Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Teaser Gets Leaked Online Days After Official Poster Release, All Roles Revealed

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Teaser Gets Leaked Online Days After Official Poster Release, All Roles Revealed

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey teaser, featuring Matt Damon and Tom Holland, has leaked online after its exclusive cinema debut. Inspired by Homer’s epic, the film showcases Odysseus’s mythic journey and boasts a star-studded cast. Official release expected later in 2025.

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 19:52:31 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The first teaser for director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film ‘The Odyssey,’ which debuted exclusively in theatres ahead of ‘Jurassic Park: Rebirth,’ has now leaked on social media platforms, including X, according to Variety.

‘The Odyssey’ is Nolan’s next big film after the Oscar-winning ‘Oppenheimer’. The teaser is being played exclusively in cinemas alongside ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth.’ It follows Nolan’s usual style of giving audiences an early sneak peek more than a year before the film’s release.

According to Variety, the 70-second teaser features actor Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as his son Telemachus, and Jon Bernthal in an undisclosed role. It opens with a voice that sounds like Robert Pattinson, who is also part of the cast. “Darkness. Zeus’s laws were smashed to pieces.

A kingdom without a king since my master died,” the voice says, over dramatic shots of crashing waves and a shadowy beach.

There are also brief glimpses of the Trojan Horse, a key part of the story in Homer’s The Odyssey, which inspired the movie. The film will follow Odysseus’s long journey home after the Trojan War, during which he faces many challenges, from gods to mythical monsters.

This is not the first time a major film has faced leaks. Past examples include ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ and the final season of ‘Game of Thrones,’ all of which had early footage leak online.

The Odyssey features a large cast, including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, and more. The film is still in production and is the first big-budget movie to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The teaser will likely be officially released online later this year. 

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ:  ‘Heads Of State’ Fans Call It A Perfect Watch For The Weekend

Tags: christopher nolanlatest hollywood newsthe odyssey
Advertisement

More News

Texas Republican Keith Self Opposes Procedural Vote On Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What We Know So Far
3 Indians Abducted By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
India Prioritises National Interests In Ongoing US Trade Deal Talks: Report
Apple’s India Ambitions in Jeopardy as Foxconn Recalls Chinese Workforce
3 Indians Kidnapped By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
Contractors Claim Their Colleagues Opened Fire as Palestinians Sought Food in Gaza: Report
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Slashed by Rs 30,000 — Will This Deal Disappear Any Moment?
Delhi Mother And Teen Son Found Murdered Inside Locked Lajpat Nagar Home
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Claims He Was Beaten, Tortured In El Salvador’s Infamous Prison Before US Return
New Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leak Sparks Excitement — Is This the Next Game-Changer with a Secret AI Button?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?