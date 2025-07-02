Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > 'Heads Of State' Fans Call It A Perfect Watch For The Weekend

‘Heads Of State’ Fans Call It A Perfect Watch For The Weekend

Review of the film Heads of State: "Heads of State" is a gripping action comedy that skillfully combines humor, passion, and dramatic moments. Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra, and John Cena lead a cast of celebrities on an exciting adventure.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 16:06:58 IST

Amazon’s ‘Heads of State’ stars John Cena as Will Derringer, a former action movie star turned President of the United States, who must put aside his rivalry with Idris Elba’s Sam Clarke, a former commando turned Prime Minister of the UK, after they both become targets of assassins. Priyanka Chopra takes on the role of Noel Bisset, a senior MI6 agent who comes to their aid. Despite its strong cast and solid action set pieces, the film never fully embraces its absurd premise, which ultimately holds it back. 

At its core, ‘Heads of State’ is a globe-trotting action comedy featuring unlikely allies thrown into a mission that could potentially save the world. The plot is textbook genre material. There is espionage, backstabbing bureaucrats, political misdirection, but the execution is so unapologetically fun that you’re happy to strap in for the ride. There are sequences so outlandishly inventive that you momentarily forget that the story is one you’ve probably seen before.

Fans reaction to the film

Not far behind, internet users shared their opinions about the movie.  “HEADS OF STATE is rip-roaring summer blockbuster fun!” wrote one user.  Idris Elba and John Cena make an incredible action comedy duo, and Priyanka Chopra  Jonas is better than ever.  It is action-packed, humorous, and incredibly entertaining—everything you could possibly desire in a summer movie.  I thoroughly enjoyed it.  A must-see.  Another wrote, “In Ilya Naishuller’s sleek, exuberant action comedy, politics becomes explosive and personal.”  Half the fun is in watching two world leaders argue like schoolchildren while avoiding bombs and bullets; the other half is in the fast-paced, incisive story.





Heads of State is a sharp reminder of the times when agent dramas with glamorous faces and strong muscles were our tea, and we didn’t question them much—as long as they were entertaining and brought something new every time. The genre eventually got so exploited, with stories using the same blueprint and no novelty, that we lost hope it would ever revive to its former glory. 

Tags: heads of stateidris elbajohn cenapriyanka chopra
