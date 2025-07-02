‘Heads Of State’ Fans Call It A Perfect Watch For The Weekend

Amazon’s ‘Heads of State’ stars John Cena as Will Derringer, a former action movie star turned President of the United States, who must put aside his rivalry with Idris Elba’s Sam Clarke, a former commando turned Prime Minister of the UK, after they both become targets of assassins. Priyanka Chopra takes on the role of Noel Bisset, a senior MI6 agent who comes to their aid. Despite its strong cast and solid action set pieces, the film never fully embraces its absurd premise, which ultimately holds it back.

At its core, ‘Heads of State’ is a globe-trotting action comedy featuring unlikely allies thrown into a mission that could potentially save the world. The plot is textbook genre material. There is espionage, backstabbing bureaucrats, political misdirection, but the execution is so unapologetically fun that you’re happy to strap in for the ride. There are sequences so outlandishly inventive that you momentarily forget that the story is one you’ve probably seen before.

Fans reaction to the film

Not far behind, internet users shared their opinions about the movie. “HEADS OF STATE is rip-roaring summer blockbuster fun!” wrote one user. Idris Elba and John Cena make an incredible action comedy duo, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is better than ever. It is action-packed, humorous, and incredibly entertaining—everything you could possibly desire in a summer movie. I thoroughly enjoyed it. A must-see. Another wrote, “In Ilya Naishuller’s sleek, exuberant action comedy, politics becomes explosive and personal.” Half the fun is in watching two world leaders argue like schoolchildren while avoiding bombs and bullets; the other half is in the fast-paced, incisive story.

#HeadsOfState is a HIGH-OCTANE buddy comedy that flies fast and HITS HARD. Cena and Elba’s chemistry is EXPLOSIVE, Priyanka is the UNDENIABLE action star, and director Ilya Naishuller brings his signature CHAOS in all the right ways. It’s BIG, LOUD, and a ridiculously FUN time. pic.twitter.com/mQoueVMED2 — Justin Lawrence | Geekcentric (@helloimjlaw) June 26, 2025







Yeah the film didn’t disappoint…bruh istg y’all need to stop hating on Cena’s acting. I’d say #HeadsOfState gets a solid 8/10 for me. — Evase Wingman (@EvaseUTDChamp) July 2, 2025







Heads of State is a sharp reminder of the times when agent dramas with glamorous faces and strong muscles were our tea, and we didn’t question them much—as long as they were entertaining and brought something new every time. The genre eventually got so exploited, with stories using the same blueprint and no novelty, that we lost hope it would ever revive to its former glory.

