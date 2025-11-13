‘Ch**ya Ke Tarah’: Sunny Deol LOSES Cool, SLAMS Media For Sharing Fake Death Rumours And Dharmendra’s Video In Angry Outburst

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol got so angry recently that he not only abused the media but also used bad words for the media people who showed the video of his father, the great actor Dharmendra when he was sick. The video which went as viral as it could be, showed the actor’s furious, unrestrained and wild side during his confrontation with the press when he rather harshly used the Hindi word, “Ch**ya ke tarah…”* to ridicule the reporting that was, in his opinion, lacking sensitivity.

The whole situation is indicative of the rising conflict between the celebrities and the media regarding the issue of privacy and decency, especially with regard to the health of the elderly and highly revered stars. Deol’s fiery speech was not merely a protective impulse. Instead, it was a loud condemnation of what he thought was a total absence of both journalistic integrity and compassion.

His quivering with emotion voice kept on questioning the reporters, “Sharam nahi aati?” , the media’s perceived insensitivity in using a private moment of vulnerability for sensational views being in the foreground.

Dharmendra’s Health And Privacy Breach

The very source of Sunny Deol’s violent reaction can be found in the leak of the unauthorized and widely spread video which showed Dharmendra in a state of illness to the extent that he was not able to speak properly. The veteran actor is one of the few who still live and is highly respected by the public across generations, hence he should be treated with respect and given privacy, especially when it comes to his medical issues.







The media’s publishing of the clip so quickly, thereby turning the private health struggle into a public spectacle, is a complete violation of ethics. Sunny Deol was of the opinion that the situation should have been handled with respect and good wishes instead of making it a source of viral content thus exploiting his father’s condition.

This event has raised a significant issue regarding the responsibility and the media’s role when reporting on the health and personal lives of the entertainers. The very act of capturing and telecasting a sick individual who is not consenting to it, especially when he is in a weak state, can be viewed as a strong intrusion into his privacy no matter how prominent he is in public.

Sunny Deol’s Emotional Outburst: A Call for Media Ethics

Sunny Deol’s furious comments contain a strong and unforgettable invitation to introspect for the entire media community. His words, which were fired with strong emotional response, were not only directed at a personal level but also at the general subject of the media’s gradual shift from sensitivity to sensationalism.

Deol, by calling out and cursing the reporters, put his own image in danger but brought to the surface a very important matter: the dwindling of ethical reporting practices. His question, “Sharam nahi aati,” was like a trumpet call to many who believe that in the race for clicks and views, basic human decency is the first to go.

The footage of the confrontation the very thing that has made it extend so widely has, in a way, become a powerful signal alerting everyone to the fact that we do need responsible journalism, giving the media professionals a reminder of their duty of preserving integrity and respecting the private lives of public figures.

