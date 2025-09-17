Clef Music Awards: Top Labels Tips Music, Warner Music, Universal Music, Among Prominent Music Labels to Participate at India’s Largest Music Awards
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 12:50:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: The 5th edition of the Clef Music Awards is all set to take place on September 19, 2025, at the Westin Garden City in Mumbai, and the anticipation is building up. This year, the awards ceremony promises to be bigger and better, with some of the biggest music stars marking their presence.

An initiative by Indiantelevison.com‘s ITV Group-India, the awards will also feature participation from top music labels like TIPS MUSIC, UNIVERSAL MUSIC, WARNER MUSIC, BELIEVE INDIA, among other labels, further solidifying the event’s reputation as a celebration of music excellence. Renowned singers SHILPA RAO, SHALMALI KHOLGADE, ANU MALIK, SACHIN-JIGAR, and MADHUBANTI BAGCHI will be gracing the occasion, making it a star-studded event.

The Clef Music Awards 2025 aims to recognise and honor outstanding contributions to the music industry across various genres and categories.

The Clef Music Awards 2025 will feature over 50 categories, covering a wide range of genres, including pop, rock, classical, and more. The event will also provide a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent and connect with industry professionals.

The awards have become increasingly significant for independent musicians who often struggle for recognition in a market dominated by film music and commercial releases. By dedicating substantial attention to independent music categories, the Clef Music Awards has created opportunities for non-film artists to showcase their work to industry professionals and music enthusiasts.

Clef Music Awards, with its tagline (Indie Revolution Starts Here), represents more than just recognition- it’s a celebration of India’s musical diversity and a platform that continues to nurture and promote talent across all genres, from traditional to contemporary, mainstream to independent.

QUICK LINKS