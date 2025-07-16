Coincidence? All ‘Student Of The Year’ Stars -Alia, Varun, And Sidharth, Are Now Parents To A Baby Girl

Call it a massive coincidence as all the three lead actors from the 2012 Bollywood film – Student of the Year, have become parents to baby girls. Yes! Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra have become parents to baby girls.

Social media fans noticed the rare coincidence and began commenting on social media, calling it a “full circle moment” for the trio after Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra gives birth to a baby girl on July 15, 2025.

The three stars, who made their debut under Karan Johar’s banner, have each recently reached this major personal milestone, turning co-stars into co-parents. The unexpected parallel between their lives off-screen has sparked nostalgic excitement among fans.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Welcomed Raha in 2022

Alia Bhatt, the first among the trio to become a parent, tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022. Since then, both Alia and Ranbir have shared glimpses of parenthood through public appearances and interviews. While they continue to maintain privacy around their daughter, Raha has already become a favorite among paparazzi and fans alike. The couple’s parenting journey has resonated with many, especially after Alia’s warm updates through social media and public events.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Welcomed Daughter Lara in June 2024

Varun Dhawan married fashion designer Natasha Dalal in January 2021 in a close-knit ceremony. The couple recently welcomed their daughter, Lara, in June 2024. Varun shared the news with an emotional note on Instagram, thanking well-wishers and fans for their blessings. Known for being close to his family, Varun has shared his excitement for fatherhood and expressed gratitude for this new chapter in his life. The announcement received an outpouring of love from colleagues and fans across the film industry.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Welcome Baby Girl on July 15

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani became parents on July 15, 2025, following a normal delivery at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The couple confirmed their pregnancy earlier this year with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring baby socks and the caption, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

The couple married in February 2023 in a private ceremony in Rajasthan. Since then, they have frequently posted glimpses of their personal moments online. Fans now await the name reveal of their newborn daughter, as congratulatory messages pour in for the new parents.

The arrival of baby girls to all three Student of the Year stars has delighted fans across the internet. Alia, Varun, and Sidharth, who once appeared as fresh-faced newcomers in 2012, have now transitioned into family life – all as parents to daughters.

