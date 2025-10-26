Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sparks Dating Buzz After ‘Secret Night Out’ With GOT Star Sophie Turner Post Dakota Johnson Split

The Full whispers now become headlines in the entertainment world as Chris Martin, lead singer of the famous band Coldplay, and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner seem to be spending time together, giving birth to rumors about an unexpected celebrity love story which has not been spoken publicly yet.

Sources claim that the duo has just recently experienced a breakup and is rumored to have gone on a “secret date” in London. Perhaps they found consolation in each other during this time of transformation.

Martin broke up with actress Dakota Johnson earlier this year after an eight-year association, while Turner ditched her latest man, Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson.

The most surprising couple of rock veterans and acting powerhouse has already become a hot topic, awaiting fans on whether this rumored bond will turn into a long-term affair, starting new beginnings for both of them.

Chris Martin’s Post-Dakota Chapter

The speculations link the possible date with Chris Martin, 48, only a few months after his much-publicized breakup and split with Dakota Johnson, 35, in June 2025. The eight-year-long relationship had been a regular feature of Hollywood gossip, hinting that perhaps Martin’s newly found single status must have been some form of a new development.

The singer would have stayed long enough in London for Coldplay’s massive Music of the Spheres tour at the Wembley Stadium to get an opportunity for this new link. A sad note for Martin, who was elastically wed to Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he has two kids.

Could this be another new chapter, which is truly showing the artist has made up his mind to turn the page over his long relationship?

Sophie Turner: From Westeros to West London

Sophie Turner, 29, and her alleged date with Martin come at another crucial juncture in her newly revamped personal life. She has just recently ended a short-lived yet public affair with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson at the very end of September 2025.

More importantly, Turner is closing in on the co-parenting agreements resulting from her divorce in 2024 with singer Joe Jonas, with whom she shares two small daughters.

An interesting point is that many years ago, Turner was a self-proclaimed Coldplay superfan and even received a surprise birthday note from Martin arranged through her ex-hubby.

Their secret alleged ‘meeting’, not long after she revealed her long-existing wish to settle in London, her other home, clearly establishes it to be a natural rendezvous point for the world-renowned stars.

