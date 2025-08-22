LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jaswinder Bhalla Dies at 65: Top 5 Iconic Punjabi Films and Memorable Roles

Jaswinder Bhalla Dies at 65: Top 5 Iconic Punjabi Films and Memorable Roles

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla has passed away at the age of 65 at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Punjab, leaving fans in tears. According to reports, Bhalla was admitted to the hospital after suffering a brain stroke, and he died today morning at 4 am.

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla has passed away at the age of 65. (Representative Photo: Pinterest, IMDB)
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla has passed away at the age of 65. (Representative Photo: Pinterest, IMDB)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 22, 2025 11:30:33 IST

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla has passed away at the age of 65 at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Punjab, leaving fans in tears. According to reports, Bhalla was admitted to the hospital after suffering a brain stroke and he died today morning at 4 am.

His cremation is reported to take place on Saturday at the Balongi cremation ground in the presence of family, friends, and some entertainment industry personalities. Known for his impeccable comic timing and unforgettable characters, Bhalla leaves behind a legacy that has shaped Punjabi comedy for generations.

Let’s revisit Jaswinder Bhalla’s top iconic movies and memorable roles.

Carry on Jatta 

Jaswinder Bhalla received massive popularity for his role as Advocate Dhillon in Carry on Jatta. His famous dialogue “Dhillon ne kala coat aiven ni paya” is still one of the fans’ favourites. The other star cast includes Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Mahie Gill.

Carry on Jatta

Jihne Mera Dil Luteya

Jihne Mera Dil Luteya is one of the blockbuster hit movies of Jaswinder Bhalla.  The star cast of this movie includes Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, and Binnu Dhillon. His dialogue “Saheli te haveli edi cheti ni bandi” got massive popularity. 

Jihne Mera Dil Luteya

Jatt and Juliet

Jaswinder Bhalla’s comic timings and acting skills are epic in Jatt and Juliet. Fans are still making reels on his iconic dialogue “Je chandigarh dhai ju pinda warga taa reh ju”. He worked alongside actors Diljit Dosanjh and  Neeru Bajwa.

Jatt and Juliet

Mr & Mrs 420 

Mr & Mrs 420 received huge popularity worldwide. Jaswinder Bhalla played the role of a Deputy who fell in love with Babu, who disguised himself as Jass’s wife to get a roof over their heads. The epic star cast includes Yuvraj Hans, Jassi Gill, Babbal Rai, and Binnu Dhillon.

Mr & Mrs 420

Daddy Cool Munde Fool 

Daddy Cool Munde Fool is one of the best comic dramas of Jaswinder Bhalla. His “do jamme oo vi nikamme” becomes a movie’s trademark dialogue. He worked alongside Amrinder Gill, Harish Verma, Ihana Dhillon, Yuvika Chaudhary, Amar Noorie and Karamjeet Anmol.

Daddy Cool Munde Fool

 

Jaswinder Bhalla Dies at 65: Top 5 Iconic Punjabi Films and Memorable Roles

Jaswinder Bhalla Dies at 65: Top 5 Iconic Punjabi Films and Memorable Roles

Jaswinder Bhalla Dies at 65: Top 5 Iconic Punjabi Films and Memorable Roles
Jaswinder Bhalla Dies at 65: Top 5 Iconic Punjabi Films and Memorable Roles
Jaswinder Bhalla Dies at 65: Top 5 Iconic Punjabi Films and Memorable Roles
Jaswinder Bhalla Dies at 65: Top 5 Iconic Punjabi Films and Memorable Roles

