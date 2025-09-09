LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Comic Con India Returns This December In Delhi: Biggest Celebration Of Comics, Pop Culture, And Fandom Awaits

Delhi gears up for Comic Con India from December 5–7 at NSIC Okhla. Fans can enjoy cosplay contests, gaming tournaments, VR experiences, and interactive zones, making it the ultimate celebration of comics, manga, and pop culture

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 9, 2025 12:40:23 IST

Prepare yourselves, Delhi! Comic Con India is returning to the capital of the nation with the largest pop culture event in the history of the country. Between December 5 th and 7 th, the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla will be turned into a lively place of fandom, creativity and imagination. The three-day convention is heaven to sci-fi, game and television lovers of comics and manga. It is not just a convention, but a melting pot as different communities have an opportunity to unite and fans can show interest in their passions and creators can communicate with their audiences.

It can be a cosplay contest, where individuals display fantastic craftsmanship, or interactive space, where the visitors can experience the immersion. Delhi Comic Con is destined to be a weekend that will change the memories and leave each of the participants overwhelmed with the feeling of being a geek. 

Comic Con India Ultimate Pop-Culture Destination

Comic Con India has already established itself as the hype of the pop-culture festivities in the nation and the Delhi gathering is part of the centres of attraction in the season. It is a state-level exhibition of different fandoms that features a high saturation of activities and attractions. Visitors will be able to take a tour around a variety of a marketplace with unique merchandise, comic books and artwork by local and international artists. It is also a good avenue in which upcoming artists and writers can showcase their work, engage in a panel discussion, and create networks with industry professionals.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Comic Con India (@comicconindia)



The cosplay competition is the focus of many people, as participants carefully make copies of their favorite characters with the help of which they can compete in the competition and win prizes and recognition. The Delhi edition received more than 52, 000 visitors last year and this year’s event promises to be larger.

Interactive Zones and Gaming Tournaments

Out of the hustling stalls and glittering costumes, Delhi Comic Con has an array of interactive areas and live experiences. The event also has offered diverse entertaining solutions such as PC and console gaming tournaments and exciting VR experiences. Consumers have a chance to enter into virtual worlds with experiences such as McLaren simulated racing and other exclusive simulations.

These areas will offer a virtual experience that is both practical and thrilling and will enable the guests to immerse in their preferred universes. The event can be purchased through the district app where single-day and a so-called Superfan season pass can be purchased.

Tags: Comic Con IndiaComic Con India DelhiDelhi pop culture event

Comic Con India Returns This December In Delhi: Biggest Celebration Of Comics, Pop Culture, And Fandom Awaits

