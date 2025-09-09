LIVE TV
Su From So Now Streaming: Where To Watch JP Thuminad's Kannada Horror Comedy And All Language Versions

Su From So Now Streaming: Where To Watch JP Thuminad’s Kannada Horror Comedy And All Language Versions

After a record-breaking theatrical run, JP Thuminad’s Kannada horror-comedy Su From So is now streaming on JioHotstar. The blockbuster, which grossed ₹120 crore worldwide, is available in Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam, bringing its mix of humor, horror, and social themes to a wider audience

Su From So now streaming on JioHotstar in multiple languages (Pc: IMDB)
Su From So now streaming on JioHotstar in multiple languages (Pc: IMDB)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 9, 2025 11:12:35 IST

Following a six-week theatrical debut that made it one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, Su From So, a Kannada horror-comedy directed by JP Thuminad, has now acquired its long-awaited digital release. This movie that thrilled the viewers with its peculiar mix of the village, supernatural activities and social remarks can be now streamed on JioHotstar.

Its move to the digital platform will likely make the fun twist and the warm-hearted narrative of Ashoka and the spectral manifestation of Sulochana accessible to a larger and pan-Indian audience.

Su From So OTT release and language versions

The film that was a sleeper hit and earned more than Rs 120 crore at the global level can now be viewed by a larger audience. Su From So also has dubbed options in Telugu and Malayalam besides its native Kannada soundtrack and is streaming. This multi-racial release is a direct answer to the fact that the film had a strong following in the neighboring states, and it will be trying to cash in on its multi-evidential appeal.

The humor inherent in the film due to the peculiarities of the Karnataka dialect used on the coastline is one of the main attraction factors in the original version, the dubbing versions give a chance to the audience that does not speak Kannada to relate to the universal themes.

Su From So Box Office Success and Critical Acclaim

With its simple origins and a small budget, Su From So soon became a box office hit as a result of a verifiably positive word-of-mouth and good reviews. Critics also appreciated the film in terms of its light and down-to-earth screenplay, its ability to tackle such serious themes as toxic masculinity and female subjugation, and the quality acting of the actors, with director JP Thumina playing the lead role and a notable performance by the producer Raj B. Shetty. The fact that it is so popular reminds me greatly that great storytelling and creativity of ideas can shine better than the big budget movies and make the viewer think that the film has a big heart.

