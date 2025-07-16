Confused Sidhu Moose Wala Fans Go ‘WTF’ After Late Rapper’s Team Announces His World Tour Three Years After His Death

Sidhu Moosewala’s official Instagram account has sent shockwaves through the music world, announcing a world tour titled “Signed to God” for 2026.

It’s been three years since Moosewala was killed in May 2022, and honestly, no one’s ever seen something like this before—a global, posthumous tour for any artist, let alone someone as iconic as Moosewala.

The “Signed to God” tour aims to honour Moosewala’s legacy. Organizers want to bring his music back to the stage, using cutting-edge technology to recreate his presence and let fans experience his biggest hits in a virtual format. There’s a clear push here to shift how late artists are remembered and celebrated.

Fans from Punjab, Canada, the UK, the US, Australia—pretty much everywhere Moosewala’s music found a home—have flooded social media with emotional tributes and strong reactions.

People are excited, sure, but you can feel the unease too. The idea of seeing Moosewala “perform” again, even virtually, is a lot for some to process.

Despite the noise online, Moosewala’s team hasn’t shared any other information. No dates, no venues, no ticket details. That radio silence is just fueling more rumours and curiosity.

Even with so much left in the dark, “Signed to God” is already being called a game changer. It’s set to honor Moosewala’s influence on Punjabi music, mixing raw emotion with new tech and his enduring legacy. Right now, fans everywhere are just waiting for the next update—hoping for answers, but bracing for whatever comes next.

How did Sidhu Moose Wala fans react?

It truly breaks my heart that I never got to attend a live concert of #SidhuMooseWala But now with the opportunity to experience Sidhu’s hologram in 2026,We his fans,Will definitely be there. We will feel his presence, as if he is still with us today🥺 pic.twitter.com/9Zdk1rM4p3 — SIMRAN KAUR♡ (@Simrankaur0408) July 15, 2025

WTF 💀💀 Sidhu Moosewala announcing a world tour. pic.twitter.com/Cvto2YCZD9 — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) July 16, 2025

Sidhu Moosewala announcing a world tour in 2025. bro pulling some Tupac hologram arc 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/MRTI4PWVyI — rajat (@rajjattcr) July 16, 2025

Only Clowns will say that, shidhu moose wala’s world tour is for Clout & money 🤡 get some basics b!tch, how hologram shows happens 👇🏻 pure Fan moment https://t.co/7lHHAkgWAj — INDIAN HIPHOP 37 (@ihh_37) July 15, 2025

I guess people who dont have enough hip hop/ music knowledge or exposure are the only ones trolling or shocked about world tour of Sidhu Moose Wala pa ji Tupac performed via hologram at @coachella back in 2011 Artists like Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Elvis Presley… pic.twitter.com/FMWEv5z2e8 — INNOCENT EVIL ⁶𓅓 (@raju_innocentev) July 14, 2025





How did Sidhu Moose Wala die?

Some seriously disturbing stuff has come out from a friend who was actually in the car with Sidhu Moose Wala when things went sideways. They were just driving in his Mahindra Thar, heading out to see his aunt in Barnala—broad daylight, mind you—when out of nowhere, Sidhu was shot and killed.

His buddies, Gurvinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, were there too. Somehow, they made it out alive. Gurvinder, sitting in the back, saw everything—every terrifying second of it.

Turns out, Sidhu didn’t bring his full security team along that day. There just wasn’t enough space for everyone in the jeep, or so his friend says. Sidhu’s dad, Balkaur Singh, told the cops he was following behind in another car with the bodyguards.

Right as they got to the village, it happened. A shot rang out from behind, and before they could process anything, another car whipped in front of them, blocking their escape.

How can Holograms and AI bring performers back from the dead

Ever since Tupac Shakur’s hologram stunned the crowd at Coachella back in 2012, we’ve seen a wave of similar tributes for legends like Frank Zappa and Roy Orbison.

There’s even been talk—and a few actual tours—of bringing back Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse, and Ronnie James Dio for posthumous performances.

But here’s where things really took a turn: when ABBA, the iconic Swedish group that basically owned the ‘70s and early ‘80s, kicked off their ABBA Voyage virtual reunion tour in 2021.

They didn’t just drop holograms; they actually called these digital versions of themselves “ABBAtars.”

Building a digital artist is one challenge, but truly nailing their energy, charm, and that unpredictable spark on stage? That’s where motion capture and advanced digital tech step in.

The process starts with a full-body scan of the artist to build a detailed 3D model. Then, their movements are captured and mapped onto that digital figure, recreating every unique quirk and gesture.

Finally, vast archives of recordings are analyzed to accurately replicate the artist’s voice, so fans get an experience that feels uncannily real, even if the performer isn’t physically there.

