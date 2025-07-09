Coolie: At What Time Is Pooja Hegde’s New Single Releasing From Rajinikanth’s Movie? Internet Loses Calm Over 21-Second Teaser

Sun Pictures, the production house behind Coolie, recently revealed that the film’s second song, “Monica,” will be released at 6:00 pm on July 11, Friday.

The makers shared the news with a short promo showcasing Pooja Hegde dancing to the catchy hook, “Love you Monica.”

Pooja Hegde’s New Single From Coolie

The track is sung by composer Anirudh Ravichander, and the music video features both Soubin Shahir and Rishikanth joining Pooja on the dance floor. Sharing the announcement on X, Pooja remarked, “Let the Monica fever begin.”

Pooja is confirmed to appear in a cameo role, though it remains to be seen if her involvement extends beyond the song itself.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also features Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir among its cast. Reports suggest Reba Monica John plays a significant part, while Aamir Khan is also set for a guest appearance.

About Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Coolie marks the first time Rajinikanth teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Shruti Haasan. The film also brings Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj together again after they collaborated in Mr. Bharath.

Earlier, Sun Pictures released the first single, “Chikitu,” also performed by Anirudh. At that time, the Hindi version of the film was announced as “Majdoor,” but this drew criticism online. As a result, the team retitled it to Coolie The Powerhouse for the Hindi audience.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Philomin Raj. Lokesh Kanagaraj and Chandhru Anbazhagan, known for Maaveeran, have handled the film’s dialogues and parts of the screenplay.

Coolie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Notably, it is set to compete at the box office with War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The industry is watching closely to see which film prevails.

