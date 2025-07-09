LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Entertainment > Coolie: At What Time Is Pooja Hegde’s New Single Releasing From Rajinikanth’s Movie? Internet Loses Calm Over 21-Second Teaser

Coolie: At What Time Is Pooja Hegde’s New Single Releasing From Rajinikanth’s Movie? Internet Loses Calm Over 21-Second Teaser

Sun Pictures confirmed Coolie’s second song ‘Monica’ drops July 11 at 6 PM. Sung by Anirudh Ravichander, the track features Pooja Hegde in a cameo alongside Soubin Shahir. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie hits theatres August 14, clashing with War 2.

Pooja Hegde in a still from Coolie's new song Monica
Pooja Hegde in a still from Coolie's new song Monica

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 02:10:35 IST

Sun Pictures, the production house behind Coolie, recently revealed that the film’s second song, “Monica,” will be released at 6:00 pm on July 11, Friday.

The makers shared the news with a short promo showcasing Pooja Hegde dancing to the catchy hook, “Love you Monica.”

Pooja Hegde’s New Single From Coolie

The track is sung by composer Anirudh Ravichander, and the music video features both Soubin Shahir and Rishikanth joining Pooja on the dance floor. Sharing the announcement on X, Pooja remarked, “Let the Monica fever begin.”

Pooja is confirmed to appear in a cameo role, though it remains to be seen if her involvement extends beyond the song itself.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also features Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir among its cast. Reports suggest Reba Monica John plays a significant part, while Aamir Khan is also set for a guest appearance.

About Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Coolie marks the first time Rajinikanth teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Shruti Haasan. The film also brings Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj together again after they collaborated in Mr. Bharath.

Earlier, Sun Pictures released the first single, “Chikitu,” also performed by Anirudh. At that time, the Hindi version of the film was announced as “Majdoor,” but this drew criticism online. As a result, the team retitled it to Coolie The Powerhouse for the Hindi audience.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Philomin Raj. Lokesh Kanagaraj and Chandhru Anbazhagan, known for Maaveeran, have handled the film’s dialogues and parts of the screenplay.

Coolie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Notably, it is set to compete at the box office with War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The industry is watching closely to see which film prevails.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani Called Off Their Wedding After Bollywood Star Cheated On Her With THIS Actress

Tags: coolie new songmonica new songpooja hegde

More News

Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine
Meet America’s Richest Immigrants of 2025: Top Billionaires Revealed by Forbes
Bharat Utsav Displays India’s Vibrant Cultural Heritage In Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?