Salman Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani Called Off Their Wedding After Bollywood Star Cheated On Her With THIS Actress

Salman Khan made an appearance at Sangeeta Bijlani’s birthday celebration on Wednesday night, July 9. As he arrived, he paused to interact with a young child outside the venue.

Despite being little, the boy seemed to recognise Salman instantly, lighting up with a big smile.

When Salman Khan Admitted To Cheating On Sangeeta Bijlani

Salman Khan’s love life has been a tabloid mainstay for decades—yeah, the guy’s been Bollywood’s ultimate bachelor, even as fans keep wondering if he’ll ever settle down.

People have lost count of how many times his name’s been linked to famous faces: Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai, Iulia Vantur… the list goes on. But marriage? Nah, Salman’s always given that a hard pass, even at 52.

Let’s talk about the Sangeeta Bijlani chapter. If there was ever a time Salman looked ready to get hitched, it was with her. Back in the late ‘80s, they met at some party, hit it off instantly, and were basically joined at the hip after that.

They even did a commercial together, and by the early ‘90s, everyone was buzzing about their romance. In a 1993 interview, Salman didn’t even dodge the question—he said he planned to get married, maybe to Sangeeta, maybe someone else, but the guy sounded serious.

Things got real in 1994. There was a wedding date and everything: May 27. Invitations were printed, families got involved—the whole shebang. But then, right as the big day loomed, everything crashed.

Word got out that Salman had cheated on Sangeeta with Somy Ali, and that was that. Sangeeta, not surprisingly, called things off. She’s admitted it hurt like hell and said she couldn’t see Salman as husband material after that. Salman himself has since owned up to it on a talk show, admitting the wedding was cancelled because Sangeeta caught him cheating.

Salman Khan’s New Movie

Salman’s most recent film, Sikandar, hit theatres this Eid, but unfortunately, it didn’t connect with audiences and turned out to be a major box office disappointment.

Now, attention is shifting to Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming project, Battle of Galwan, which was officially announced just a few days ago. The motion poster has already generated considerable interest.

Battle of Galwan will reportedly feature Chitrangada Singh in a lead role alongside Salman. After a string of lacklustre performances at the box office, Salman’s fans are hoping for a turnaround with this film. The release date is still under wraps, and it remains to be seen whether Salman will continue his tradition of releasing films on Eid next year.