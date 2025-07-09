Ram Kapoor Wants To See Eight-Hour Shifts In Bollywood Amid Deepika Padukone Row: If It’s Happening, It’s Amazing

Veteran actor Ram Kapoor joined the debate on working hours in Bollywood, ignited a few weeks ago by one targeting Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While other industry experts have already opined, Kapoor’s direct and modest view is unique. With the demanding schedules of his own industry in mind, Kapoor confessed that while he has put his own tireless shifts across his own career, the call for an 8-hour workday is neither solely reasonable nor long-overdue.

8-Hour Shift Demand – A Welcome Change

Fairness at Work Culture: Ram Kapoor emphasized the point that attending an 8-hour shift work is a basic human right, not a privilege. He spoke about the good old days when actors and workers would work 12-16 hours, quite happily sacrificing personal well-being and family time. Now, with how mental well-being and health are such a part of common parlance, such a shift is a move in the right direction.

Respect for Professionals: Kapoor understood that film work, while appearing to be glamorous, is hard physical and emotional work. Placing an 8-hour cap is a respect not just for actors but for the countless technicians, spot boys, and assistants who work behind the camera. It also puts the Indian industry in line with global practice where work-life balance is actively protected.

Deepika Padukone Controversy – Setting the Context

What Happened? The controversy started with Deepika Padukone having seemingly walked away from a project being helped by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, reportedly because of creative differences and reportedly because of work hours. The news sparked a bigger conversation on professionalism, workplace, and limits of the film business.

Ram Kapoor’s Implicit Message: Without finger-pointing at anyone, Kapoor’s remark was an implicit reaction to the uproar. “I shouldn’t be complaining,” he remarked, speaking of his earlier years of overtime. But there was a sense of sympathizing with the one wanting the change now, an action he regards as a desirable thing and the inevitability of it, not disobedience.



Also Read: From Alia Bhatt, Isha Koppikar, Genelia D’Souza to Aishwarya Rai: 5 Celebrity Moms Who Have Mastered the Art of Glamour and Wellness