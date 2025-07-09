LIVE TV
From Alia Bhatt, Isha Koppikar, Genelia D’Souza to Aishwarya Rai: 5 Celebrity Moms Who Have Mastered the Art of Glamour and Wellness

Bollywood’s top celebrity moms like Alia Bhatt, Genelia D'Souza, and Aishwarya Rai gracefully balance motherhood with fitness and career. Through yoga, workouts, and wellness routines, they inspire countless women to prioritize health while pursuing professional success and family life

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 15:36:25 IST

In the glamorous world of Bollywood, where appearances matter as much as talent, embracing motherhood has often come with its challenges. But these celebrity mothers have mastered the art of seamlessly blending their professional commitments with wellness routines, proving that motherhood and maintaining personal health can go hand in hand. These inspiring women continue to dazzle on screen and in their work commitments, while prioritizing their physical and mental well-being, setting remarkable examples for mothers everywhere.

Alia Bhatt

Alia continued practicing yoga throughout her pregnancy, including advanced poses that demonstrated her flexibility and strength. Her yoga journey, particularly with prenatal exercises, inspired many expecting mothers to keep fit in a healthy and mindful way. The actress, who welcomed daughter Raha in 2022, is known for her dedication to fitness routines that include yoga, Pilates, and weight training. In fact, she has maintained her commitment to wellness while balancing her thriving career and business ventures post motherhood as well. 

Genelia D’Souza

Mother to sons Riaan and Rahyl, Genelia D’Souza has embraced entrepreneurship alongside motherhood. She founded Imagine Meats, focusing on healthy nutrition, which reflects her commitment to wellness. The actress has been open about her journey as a mother while maintaining her connection to the entertainment industry through her production company Mumbai Film Company.

Isha Koppikar

Isha, known for her fitness-focused lifestyle, amped up her fitness routine even more, when she gave birth to daughter Rianna. As a mother, she has continued to prioritize health and wellness while managing her professional commitments. From being a regular at her gym and dedicated weight training sessions to practicing Yoga, Pilates and martial arts, Isha is an exercise junkie. In fact, what also contributes to her discipline and commitment to fitness is that she is trained in Taekwondo and has a black belt. 

Aishwarya Rai

Former Miss World and mother to daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has gracefully balanced her career with motherhood. Known for her timeless beauty and elegance, she has maintained her glamorous image while being actively involved in her daughter’s upbringing. Her approach to wellness includes maintaining a balanced lifestyle that allows her to fulfill her professional obligations while prioritizing family time.

Anushka Sharma

Known for her disciplined lifestyle and fitness regimen, Anushka Sharma has consistently prioritized wellness throughout her journey as a mother to daughter Vamika and son Akaay. The actress has been vocal about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and has been spotted practicing yoga and staying active. Her approach to motherhood includes maintaining her professional commitments while ensuring she stays physically and mentally fit.

These remarkable celebrity mothers demonstrate that it’s possible to maintain glamour, professional success, and personal wellness simultaneously. Their journeys inspire countless mothers to prioritize their health and well-being while pursuing their dreams. By sharing their fitness routines, wellness practices, and honest experiences about motherhood, these stars prove that being a mother doesn’t mean sacrificing personal goals or health. Instead, they show how motherhood can be a source of strength and motivation to live a more balanced, fulfilling life.

