Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake

Rajinikanth’s camp just shut down this whole “Meet and Greet” contest in Malaysia that Malik Streams (yes, the movie distributors) have been hyping up.

Turns out, the big announcement about fans winning a chance to meet Thalaivar? Totally bogus. No one from Rajini’s side ever gave the green light.

Why are Rajinikanth fans being warned?

His publicist, Riaz Ahmed, put out a statement saying, “Look, this ‘Meet & Greet Thalaivar’ thing is not authorised at all. It’s fake. No permission, no approval, nothing.” They’re basically begging fans not to fall for it. Don’t waste your time or money.

A few days back, Malik Streams had posted this big, flashy poster on Instagram: “COOLIE WATCH & WIN CONTEST.

The chance of a lifetime: Meet & Greet with Superstar Rajinikanth awaits! Just buy Coolie tickets, post ’em on your public Insta, hashtag #COOLIEWW2025.” Sounded exciting, right? Yeah, except it’s all smoke and mirrors.

They even had a long list of rules like, you could buy tickets in different transactions, but they all had to be for the same movie, date, and cinema.

Only tickets bought after August 21st counted. Oh, and you needed to buy at least fifty tickets just to throw your hat in the ring. Then, only the top three highest ticket buyers would get the supposed “golden opportunity” to meet Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie box office collection

Rajinikanth’s latest flick, Coolie, stormed into cinemas on August 14 with sky-high hype. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction plus Thalaivar’s star power meant the film exploded out of the gates, racking up a wild ₹54 crore on day one. Theatres were packed, and expectations were off the charts.

According to early numbers from Sacnilk, Coolie pulled in ₹6.84 crore across all Indian languages on day 10. That brings its domestic haul to ₹242.34 crore.

