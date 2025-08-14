Coolie Movie Review: Rajnikanth-Starrer Gets Mixed Reviews, Makes Record in North America

Coolie Movie Review and Release Updates: The much-awaited Rajnikanth starrer movie has now hit the theaters. The movie is already setting new benchmarks as it is one of the biggest Indian releases in recent times. Rajnikanth’s devoted followers are on cloud nine as they celebrate the release. Not only in India Coolie is making rounds overseas as well. As it’s too early to comment on anything, take a look at what the reviews say about the star-studded movie.

When Coolie Will be Released in India?

The iconic Rajinikanth movie is set to release on 14 August 2025 at 9:00 pm in Chennai. But the US fans have good news as they don’t have to wait for the Thalaivar darisanam as they can enjoy the early screening at 6:30 pm EST (4:00 am IST).

Coolie Twitter Reviews

Early Twitter reviews say that from scene one to the interval, the movie has no single slowdown. Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj proved that he is a genius, as the unpredictability theme in the movie is gripping. Another Twitter user said, It is one of the best movies delivered by the director and the team.

Coolie Oversea Reviews

The first half of the movie did not leave an impression, but the last 20 minutes, especially the climax, are amazing, featuring explosive action, chilling scenes, and loads of dramatic flair. While the music by Anirudh Ravichander has been described as ‘average’, as it can not match the high expectations of the fans.

Coolie Break Record in North America

The much-awaited movie has been receiving mixed reviews, but @telugurajyam shared on social media platform X, “The UNDISPUTED RULER sits on top of the box office. It’s all his master plan making everyone bow and whistle to the mayhem. #Coolie North America gross crosses $2.75M+ and counting… North America release by #PrathyangiraUS.” This record makes Coolie All time Highest Premieres for a Tamil film in North America.



This high-octane action drama film features a star-studded cast, including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. Director Lokesh also surprised fans with a special cameo featuring Aamir Khan. Well, it’s still too early to jump to a conclusion, as Rajnikanth’s 171st movie is still being reviewed by the Indian audience.