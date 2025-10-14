Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez Sparks Pregnancy Speculation With Instagram Recent Photo

The speculation regarding a possible pregnancy for Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancee Georgina Rodriguez comes on the heels of her posting an Instagram update from Paris Fashion Week. The 31 year model and influencer is pictured in a trendy snapshot from the Balenciaga Spring Summer 2026 show, seated next to billionaire Jeff Bezos’s wife Lauren Sanchez in the front row. Shortly after the post went live, the speculation from fans began to resurface that Rodriguez was displaying what they may have perceived as the very small baby bump with subsequent questions and comments that then started to pile in with questions of a possible pregnancy.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez Sparks Pregnancy Speculation

As for Rodriguez to be involved in speculation of a pregnancy is nothing new. The couple revealed that they were expecting twins in 2021 regarding an ultrasound photo shortly after. They lamentably lost one of the twins, a boy named Ángel in 2022 while they had another child welcomed from that pregnancy who was a baby girl named Bella. Rodriguez and Ronaldo welcomed a baby girl again in 2021 and this child’s name was Bella.







Cristiano Ronaldo And Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez’s Kids

The couple has a second child, the daughter Bella, together with Bella in 2021. In recent years, Rodríguez has launched her own YouTube channel named Georgina Gio where she intends to show a more personal and less documentary side of her life as opposed to what is projected in her Netflix documentary, Soy Georgina. In these first videos, she provides us with the pictures of her life in the day to day activities, an interview with Ronaldo as they tease each other regarding their families. Ronaldo and Rodriguez are yet to deny or confirm the rumors that she is pregnant and despite the fact that there is speculation regarding this among the fans, it is only reasonable to anticipate that the couple will make another big announcement soon.

