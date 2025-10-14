SL W vs NZ W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online

The fifteenth match of world cup of ICC Women ODI 2025 will be between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo. New Zealand comes into a match with a 100 run win over Bangladesh that is their first tour victory in the tournament following two losses in the tournament.

When And Where To Live Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match?

The game will be set to be played on a Tuesday the 14 th of the month of October and the first ball will be thrown at 3:00 PM IST and the second ball will be thrown at 2:30 PM IST. The Indians will be able to see the match in the Star Sports Network, and see it on the JioHotstar site and application.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match ICC Women 2025 World Cup

Sri Lanka has not been performing very well in the tournament as it has got single point within three matches with one of them being against England and the other one cancelled because of rain. The R. Premadasa Stadium is also well balanced in terms of pitch and assists the spinners as the match unfolds. Both the spinners of the two teams are also competent and the situation can be the outcome of the match. It is a major match to both parties because New Zealand is convinced that they should keep on winning and Sri Lanka would desire to scale up in the list of the tournament.

